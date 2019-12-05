MSI launches Optix MAG161V portable monitor

MSI’s upcoming Optix MAG161 portable monitor with a 240 Hz display isn’t available just yet. But its close cousin is.

The MSI Optix MAG161V is a portable monitor with a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display that weighs about 2 poudns, measures about 0.4 inches thick, and… has a 60 Hz refresh rate.

It’s available from Newegg for $250.

While the 60 Hz refresh rate makes this monitor a little less interesting than the upcoming 240 Hz version, the MAG161V does seem like a decent option for folks looking for a portable display that you can use to turn your laptop into a dual-screen device on the go or as an external screen for a phone, tablet, or mini PC.

The monitor measures 14.05″ x 8.94″ x 0.43″ and comes with a cover that also functions as a stand.

The mAG161V features a mini HDMI port, two USB Type-C ports, and a headset jack. One thing it doesn’t have is a battery — it draws power from one of those USB Type-C ports.

There’s no word on when the 240 Hz MAG161 model will be available, but odds are that it’ll cost at least a little more than the $250 MAG161V.

