Most popular Liliputing articles of 2019 (by page views)

As the year draws to a close, it’s time to return to our irregular series — the most popular Liliputing articles of the year.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon Fire tablet hacking continues to earn a place in the top 10 most viewed articles of the year. With prices starting as low as $50 on most days (and half that a few days a year), the tablets offer a lot of bang for the buck… in terms of hardware. But if you’re not a fan of Amazon’s tablet software, it’s good to know that it continues to be possible to add the Google Play Store or hack the tablets in other ways.

In fact, several different Amazon Fire tablet hacking articles made this year’s top 10 list, so I just picked one in order to move a few other articles up the list, making room for stories about Raspberry Pi accessories, fanless mini PCs, mini-laptop computers, and cheap Linux laptops, among other things.

So without further ado, here are Liliputing’s most read articles published over the past 12 months.

Vnopn K1 is a small, cheap fanless PC with an AMD processor

AMD has made a splash in the laptop and desktop space with the launch of its Ryzen processors in recent years. Recently the company started competing for the mini-PC market with a new platform for Intel NUC-like fanless computers with Ryzen Embedded chips. This isn’t one of those. But it shows that the idea isn’t new.