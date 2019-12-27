Most popular Liliputing articles of 2019 (by page views)

As the year draws to a close, it’s time to return to our irregular series — the most popular Liliputing articles of the year.
Unsurprisingly, Amazon Fire tablet hacking continues to earn a place in the top 10 most viewed articles of the year. With prices starting as low as $50 on most days (and half that a few days a year), the tablets offer a lot of bang for the buck… in terms of hardware. But if you’re not a fan of Amazon’s tablet software, it’s good to know that it continues to be possible to add the Google Play Store or hack the tablets in other ways.
In fact, several different Amazon Fire tablet hacking articles made this year’s top 10 list, so I just picked one in order to move a few other articles up the list, making room for stories about Raspberry Pi accessories, fanless mini PCs, mini-laptop computers, and cheap Linux laptops, among other things.
So without further ado, here are Liliputing’s most read articles published over the past 12 months.
- This $16 Raspberry Pi case has a 3.5 inch touchscreen on top
Raspberry Pi devices are small, cheap computers. There seem to be a growing number of small, cheap accessories that let you do more with them. This one is still available, but it now sells for $18. Fun fact — I jotted the most viewed article the year on January 10th, 2019 as I waited in the airport for my flight home from the Consumer Electronics Show. More people read this article that I dashed out in 20 minutes than anything I published about gadgets unveiled at CES 2019. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Amazon Fire tablet hacks: Google Play, Root, Recovery, and ROMs
Some recent models can be rooted and bootloader unlocked. Others cannot — but it seems like Amazon has yet to release a Fire tablet that won’t let you load the Google Play Store.
- 2nd-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick hack: Unlock the bootloader, install custom recovery
Oh look, you can hack Amazon’s media streamers too!
- Vnopn K1 is a small, cheap fanless PC with an AMD processor
AMD has made a splash in the laptop and desktop space with the launch of its Ryzen processors in recent years. Recently the company started competing for the mini-PC market with a new platform for Intel NUC-like fanless computers with Ryzen Embedded chips. This isn’t one of those. But it shows that the idea isn’t new.
- This $10 PCB lets you build a handheld PC with a Raspberry Pi Zero W (plus a display)
Oh look, it’s another Raspberry Pi accessory — this time one that lets you assemble a BlackBerry-life handheld computer.
- GPD Win Max will be an AMD Ryzen-powered handheld gaming PC
GPD has made some of the most intriguing mini computers in the past few years, with the launch of handheld gaming machines and laptops small enough to fit in your pocket. The upcoming Win Max is expected to be one of the company’s most powerful (and largest) to date.
- iLfe MP8 Micro PC is a palm-sized Windows 10 desktop computer
It’s ridiculous how small this thing is.
- UDOO BOLT single-board PC with Ryzen Embedded starts shipping this week (crowdfunding)
It costs a lot more than a Raspberry Pi, but it packs a heck of a lot more power.
- Pinebook Pro update: The $199 Linux laptop is almost ready to go
Cheaper than an Udoo Bolt, this Linux laptop has a 1080p display, a hexa-core processor, and a magnesium alloy chassis. It’s now available for purchase from Pine64 for $200.
- ASRock unveils a Thunderbolt 3, mini ITX graphics card
Enough with the small PCs! How about a small graphics card that.. fits inside a small PC?
Thanks for another great year of small articles Brad! You should post a bottom 10 list as well