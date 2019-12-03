Liliputing

Maxtang launches a fanless mini PC with AMD Ryzen 2500U

at by 2 Comments

This morning AMD announced it was partnering with PC makers to create an ecosystem for mini PCs with AMD Ryzen Embedded processors.

The Maxtang VHFP30 is… something different. Yes, it’s a small form-factor computer with an AMD Ryzen chip… but this little computer from a Chinese PC maker features a 15 watt, Ryzen 5 2500U laptop-class processor rather than an embedded processor.

Spotted this week by FanlessTech, Maxtang fanless mini PC is available from AliExpress for about $354 and up.

The starting price gets you a barebones model with no memory or storage, but you can pay extra to get up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. The system can also support a 2.5 inch hard drive.

Other features include an aluminum chassis, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, mic and headphone jacks, an RS-232 serial port, a USB Type-C port, and dual Gigabit Ethernet jacks. It also supports WiFi and Bluetooth (the promotional materials are inconsistent, so it’s unclear whether WiFi tops out at 802.11n or 802.11ac).

While Maxtang isn’t a company I’m familiar with, odds are now that a first fanless mini PC with an AMD Ryzen (non-embedded) processor has arrived, we could see other models in the future.

via FanlessTech (1) (2)

 

 

 

GuyJay

Jay
Guest
Jay

Good to see a familiar processor, I took a laptop using this chip for a long spin. Its a bit shocking this class processor can be "fanless", it did generate fair amount of heat, but im thinking its a trick of sorts, if wattage is abnormally clipped then performance likewise would also. But i had no complaints in performance dept especially for price, it'd be interesting to run performance suites on it.

1 hour ago
Guy
Guest
Guy

This will start to throttle pretty quickly under load.

4 minutes ago