Lenovo may have a Chrome OS tablet on the way

Chrome OS tablets have been a thing for the past year and a half or so, but there still aren’t all that many on the market. Google makes one. Acer and Asus have models. And a few enterprise and education-focused companies including CTL and AOPEN have models.

But soon there could be another player: About Chromebooks has pieced together some clues and figured out that Lenovo is probably developing its first Chrome OS tablet.

The evidence comes from a now-removed post to a Chrome OS subreddit, a Chrome OS bug report, and a little internet sleuthing that shows that folks who work at a Chinese hardware manufacturer with an existing relationship with Lenovo have been testing whatever the product mentioned in those items is.

Oh, and an unannounced Lenovo tablet with 802.11ac WiFi showed up at the FCC website recently. It’s unclear if this is the Chrome OS tablet or something else, but it does appear to have connectors on one side that could be used to attach a keyboard.

There are no pictures of the tablet yet, but Kevin Tofel at about Chromebooks notes that there are clues in the code that provide some key info”

It’s code-named “Kodama.”

It probably has a 1920 x 1200 pixel display.

The processor is a MediaTek MT8193 octa-core CPU.

It might have 4GB of RAM, but this isn’t certain.

There’s no ambient light sensor.

There’s no word on the price or release date yet, but it sounds like this will likely be a relatively low-cost device.