Lenovo may have a Chrome OS tablet on the way

Chrome OS tablets have been a thing for the past year and a half or so, but there still aren’t all that many on the market. Google makes one. Acer and Asus have models. And a few enterprise and education-focused companies including CTL and AOPEN have models.
But soon there could be another player: About Chromebooks has pieced together some clues and figured out that Lenovo is probably developing its first Chrome OS tablet.
The evidence comes from a now-removed post to a Chrome OS subreddit, a Chrome OS bug report, and a little internet sleuthing that shows that folks who work at a Chinese hardware manufacturer with an existing relationship with Lenovo have been testing whatever the product mentioned in those items is.
Oh, and an unannounced Lenovo tablet with 802.11ac WiFi showed up at the FCC website recently. It’s unclear if this is the Chrome OS tablet or something else, but it does appear to have connectors on one side that could be used to attach a keyboard.
There are no pictures of the tablet yet, but Kevin Tofel at about Chromebooks notes that there are clues in the code that provide some key info”
- It’s code-named “Kodama.”
- It probably has a 1920 x 1200 pixel display.
- The processor is a MediaTek MT8193 octa-core CPU.
- It might have 4GB of RAM, but this isn’t certain.
- There’s no ambient light sensor.
There’s no word on the price or release date yet, but it sounds like this will likely be a relatively low-cost device.
I will get excited about a Chrome tablet when it can get hacked to run a “normal” version of Linux with everything working properly. Along with decent specs. I will not throw money away on under spec’d junk.
I have the opposite opinion of something like this. I am specifically interested in a low-spec Chrome-OS tablet, running a low-power ARM chip. I’d love to have something that I could run a lightweight Arch-linux build with i3wm or something.
My only requirement is that I’d like to have a decent amount of storage on it. If I could buy it with at least 64gb of storage, I’d be happy. But I doubt they’ll bundle that much storage.
Sounds good, but the problem is never running the OS itself, it’s the apps. What are the most common tools you use in Linux? Because for me it’s 90% CLI applications. And those don’t work well with touchscreens and high DPI. Other stuff that don’t work well on Linux tablets: GIMP, Libreoffice, and any professional application that was designed with a keyboard and mouse on a low-res screen in mind. Basically any reason you’d want Linux in the first place (because if it’s the full desktop browser, ChromebookOS got you covered already). I understand you thou, I really do. I also had a “this could be the only device I’ll ever need” moments in my life. I tried connecting my N900 running the Debian image to a TV via S-Video anda Bt keyboard. Technically it did work. In theory I really got a full desktop OS on me at all… Read more »
At least linux will not be tracking your every action… android and chromeos probably are.
That’s probably besides the point for most users. Unless you are using a ToR browser without cookies and the crippled JS-less version of most webpages, they’ll be tracking you on any platform. If you want to stay off the grid it’s not the devices you mainly have to worry about, not the OS, it’s the services. Your Google Maps and Chrome and mobile services and WiFi networks. Would it be worth it to use a frustrating piece of hardware and crippled version of services just so a database somewhere wouldn’t know where you are right now? It’s not the FBI that is after you, it’s the advertisers. Or, if it _is_ the FBI, then it’s not a linux tablet you need, but rather a good lawyer and also you should probably not use _anything_ not even a linux tablet.
This might be just the tablet I need for work. Most of our company employee resources are cloud based and public web accessible. This could be be very useful when away from the office, if it is cheap enough. And cheap enough is less than $150.00.
I agree with TateJ. I’d buy one of these if it was cheap enough. It’s gotta work better than the lame Windows 8 tablets.
I picked up a refurbished Acer Chrometab 10 from BB for $180. Still higher than I wanted to pay but much better than the cost of an ipad+ apple pencil. I tried an ipad and apple pencil for a few months and it just never felt right to me. I’m much more comfortable using chrome OS and I like the EMR pen that stows away in the tablet slot. My primary use is note taking and web browsing and it has been excellent for both. There also a slide control under settings to setup Linux (Beta) but I have yet to install. I think there’s a market for these tablets if the price can drop to <$200. Oddly cases seem to be configured so that they flip open left to right instead of right to left. I can see that this would be rather annoying to just about everyone. I… Read more »