Intel aims to be making 1.4nm processors within a decade

It took a few years longer than expected for Intel to make the move from 14nm to 10nm processors… and the company still hasn’t completed that transition. Only some 10th-gen Intel Core chips are manufactured using a 10nm process, while others are 14nm chips.

But according to a presentation slide from one of Intel’s partners shows the chip maker’s plans for the next decade, the company hopes to make the jump to a smaller node every other year for the next 10 years… eventually resulting in 1.4nm chips by 2029.

Here’s Intel’s timeline:

7nm in 2021

5nm in 2023

3nm in 2025

2nm in 2027

1.4nm in 2029

Generally speaking, the move to a smaller process node results in improved efficiency and performance.

Starting with the launch of its first 65nm chips in 2005, Intel was following a “tick tock” cadence, where the company would release a new family of processors using the latest fabrication process, followed by a next-gen family or processors that introduced a new architecture.

So every other year, the company moved to a smaller node… until it got stuck at 14nm.

Between 2014 and 2019, Intel released 5th-gen, 6th-gen, 7th-gen. and 8th-gen chips all manufactured on a 14nm node. Even Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake chips are 14nm processors. So far the only mass produced 10nm chips are the 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processors, and there aren’t a lot of computers using them yet.

All of which is to say that while it’s interesting to see Intel’s plans for the next decade, it’s probably a good idea to take them with a grain of salt — it’s possible that Intel might not be able to meet its ambitious goals.

That said, the image above does show that there are also “backport” opportunities, where a processor that’s planned to launch as a 5nm chip, for example, could instead be released as a 7nm++ chip if it turns out that the company isn’t ready to ramp up production of 5nm processors yet.

So it looks like Intel has a contingency plan for any unanticipated delays.

Meanwhile, while Intel is just starting to ramp up production of its 10nm chips, AMD and many ARM-based chip makers are already producing 7nm processors. I wonder what they’re roadmaps for the next 10 years look like.

