Huawei’s ARM-based chips could be coming to desktop PCs

Huawei already makes the Kirin processors that power the company’s smartphones, and the company also produces a line of ARM-based Kunpeng processors for servers.
Now it looks like the company plans to make processors for desktop computers as well.
Huawei’s new Kunpeng D920S10 Desktop motherboard allows the company’s Kunpeng 920 processor to be used in a desktop computer.
The Kunpeng 920 chip is a 7nm ARMv8 processor with a top speed of 2.6 GHz that will be available in quad-core or octa-core varieties (although the server versions of the chip can come with up to 64 CPU cores.
Huawei’s D920S10 board will support up to 64GB of DDR-2400 RAM (with four slots for memory) and up to six SATA 3.0 hard drives. It also has two M.2 slots for solid state storage, and three PCIe slots:
- 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16
- 1 x PCIe 3.0 x4
- 1 x PCIe 3.0 x1
Other features include four USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports and an Ethernet controller.
At a time when Huawei faces the ongoing threat of US trade restrictions which have already caused the company to ship some Android smartphones without the Google Play Store, the ability to leverage in-house tech for computers could come in handy.
But it’s unclear what would happen if Huawei were put in a position where it couldn’t license ARM technology or Windows software. While Huawei is developing an alternative operating system that could be used on smartphones, smart TVs, and other devices, it’s unclear how much success the company would have selling PCs without Windows. There’s certainly a niche market for such devices, but it’s unclear if a global company like Huawei wants a piece of a market that small.
via Tom’s Hardware and ITHome
I’m thinking they should have started with a NUC-like version or a laptop (Chromebook). Not sure who their target market is with that board (inexpensive server?).
It looks like this Motherboard could fit in some kind of SFF tower (Small form factor). These are usually bought for desk use in companies. People only use Office and the internet and they order them bay the bucketload. I wonder how this CPU compare to a 8CX.
I can see who the target market is; developers. Not long ago Linus Torvalds was bemoaning the fact that while people had to cross-compile, ARM wouldn’t take off on the server as people liked to target what they were running on their development machines. This makes a lot of sense: desktop form factor for a server chip… develop locally and deploy on the same machine architecture. And a Raspberry Pi just don’t cut it! I’d buy one! ARM on the desktop looks like it may have arrived…
China can theoretically create its own markets for anything if it has to by leveraging its Social Credit.
It has more to do with the 1.4 billions population and anything imported cost 2x the price of the China brand. Capitalism win
ya well so india also rapidly closing in on 1.4 billion, but its the manufacturing/infra ecosystem that allows them that.
I’d be interested in a Mini ITX ARM board like this, but I’m not even remotely interested in something from Huawei. Maybe Snapdragon or Exynos.
Give me 6 SATA connectors and a PCIe slot. If it lets me run a file server with half the power consumption, I’d buy one.
interesting, trailblazing, but give this “wait and see”. its not just hardware, but real life applications, performance, support, etc