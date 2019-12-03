HP launches new ProBook x360 convertibles for education market

HP is updating is line of laptops designed for use in classrooms with two new 11.6 inch convertible laptops. The HP ProBook x360 11 G5 EE is available now, while the HP ProBook x360 11 G6 EE is coming in March.

Both feature durable designs with features including bumpers, reinforced corners, and spill-resistant keyboards. They’re both pretty much the same size and shape, and both feature support for Bluetooth 5 and 802.11ax. And they both have privacy shutters that can cover the camera when it’s not in use.

But there’s one key difference — the processor options.

The 5th-gen model features 6 watt Intel Gemini Lake/Gemini Lake Refresh Celeron or Pentium Silver chips, while the 6th-gen version will be available with 7 watt, 10th-gen Intel Core Y-series processors.

That makes the new HP ProBook x360 laptops some of the first announced with either of those new processor options. But odds are that the 6th-gen models will offer better all-around performance thanks to their support for hyperthreading and higher-performance GPUs.

The convertible notebooks measure 11.8″ x 8.8″ x 0.8″ and weigh about 3.2 pounds. They’re powered by a 48 Wh battery and feature 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen displays, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A prots, a USB TYpe-C port, HDMI 2.0a port, Ethernet jack, and headset jack.

HP says both models ship standard with 8GB of RAM, which is soldered and not use upgradable. Storage options include a 64GB eMMC and 128GB or 256GB M.2 SATA III SSD.

The HP ProBook x360 11 G6 EE will be available with two processor options:

Core i5-10210Y

Core i3-10110Y

HP will offer the ProBook x360 G5 EE with six different processors:

Pentium Silver N5030

Pentium Silver N5000

Celeron N4120

Celeron N4100

Celeron N4020

Celeron N4000

The company hasn’t announced pricing for the new laptops yet.