Google unveils ADT-3 Android TV box… for developers

Google’s Android TV platform is pretty much what it sounds like — an Android-powered operating system designed for television screens. But while Google sells its own Android phones under the Pixel brand, the company hasn’t sold a first-party Android TV device to the general public since discontinuing the Nexus Player.

But the company did release an ADT-2 Android TV dongle for developers last year. And now the company is updating its developer hardware with the new ADT-3 box.

The ADT-3 features a quad-core ARM COrtex-A53 processor, 2GB of DDR3 memory, and it features an HDMI 2.1 port with support for 4K60 video output.

Google says the ADT-3 will be available for developers to purchase “through an OEM partner” sometime in the next few months.

But if you want the latest Android TV experience, you’re probably still going to have to pony up for a third-party streaming device like the NVIDIA Shield or Xiaomi Mi Box.

Speaking of the latest experience, Google announced the ADT-3 at the end of a blog post that also notes that Android TV is now officially based on Android 10. There aren’t any big new user-facing features, but under the hood Android TV now supports Project Treble for faster updates, TLS 1.3 is enabled by default for improved security and speed, and there are other security enhancements.