Google Play Store bug caused app notification updates to back up (until today)

This morning my Android smartphone told me that 84 apps had been updated overnight. While it’s not unusual for me to wake up to an alert letting me know a handful of apps had been updated, I was caught off guard by this notification indicating that more than half of the apps installed on my phone had been updated.

It turns out that’s not exactly what happened.

Android Police explains that users started to notice that apps where updating without displaying a notification in early November… around the time that Google rolled out version 17.4 of the Play Store.

That bug seems to have been fixed in the last day or so — and in addition to notifications now showing up properly when a new app updated is installed, Google seems to be pushing the backlog of missed notifications… which is why my phone told me 84 apps had been updated overnight. That’s probably the number of updates I’ve actually received over the course of several weeks.

Hifihedgehog

Some people have even 100’s of apps. To them, my condolences…

5 hours ago
BoloMKXXVIII
Guest
BoloMKXXVIII

I saw 32 apps updated and was stunned with that number. I doubt I have 84 apps installed.

4 hours ago
bel57
Member
bel57

Yep I have noticed that. Between 50 and 100 apps updated without a notification everytime. Thought it was a new weekly feature. Thanks for this article!

3 hours ago