ECS is bringing its Liva Z3 Comet Lake mini PCs to CES 2020

While ECS has been showing off its Liva Z3 line of tiny desktop computers with Intel Comet Lake chips for a few months, the company has revealed details specs ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show, which begins next week.

The ECS Liva Z3 Plus is a 5″ x 4.6″ x 1.4″ computer with support for up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor, 32GB of RAM, and M.2 solid state storage, while the ECS Liva Z3E Plus is a slightly taller model that measures 2.1″ high and has room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD in addition to an M.2 card.

Both should be available for purchase later in 2020.

The little computers both sport a decent array of I/O ports including:

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

Mini DisplayPort

HDMI 2.0

3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C

3.5mm audio

There are also four digital mics for voice interactions, and a DC port for power.

The Z3E Plus model also has two COM ports and optional support for HDMI input for folks that plan to use the little computer for video capture.

Under the hood, there are two SODIMM slots with support for up to a total of 32GB of DDR4-2400 or DDR4-2666 memory, a slot for M.2 2280 or 2242 SSDs, and the system supports 802.11ax WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

ECS says the little computers support 4K video output, Amazon Alexa voice input, and feature optional support for Intel Optane memory.

There’s no word on the exact price or release date yet.