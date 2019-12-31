Daily Deals (12-31-2019)

As the year draws to a close, so does the Epic Games Store’s free-game-of-the-week promotion. But if you’ve been following along for the last week or two, odds are you picked up a whole bunch of titles during the end of year daily giveaways.
Today Epic is giving away one more game — Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. It’s a silly name for what seems tobe a pretty attractive platformer/adventure game.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Digital downloads
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Select Kindle eBooks for up to 80-percent off – Amazon
Windows laptops
- Lenovo ThinkPad E495 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 3700U/8GB/256GB for $548 – Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s laptop w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $679 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $1000 – Best Buy
- Asus ZenBook Flip 14″ convertible w/Core i7-10710U/MX250/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 100e 11.6″ w/MTK8173C/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Acer Spin 11 convertible w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $229 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14 convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $329 – Best Buy
Other
- JBL Link View 8″ smart display w/Google Assistant for $95 – Best Buy
- Sega Genesis Mini retro console for $50 (new) or $35 (used) – GameStop
- SanDisk Extreme Plus 128GB microSDXC card for $35 – Best Buy
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $45 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer w/JBL earbuds for $69 – Amazon
