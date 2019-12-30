Daily Deals (12-30-2019)

B&H is running a “Mega Deal Zone” sale today with discounts on hundreds of items instead of the usual one or two. Among other things, that means you can save some money on Acer laptops, NuForce true wireless earbuds, and some top notch audio recording gear, if you happen to be in the market.
Meanwhile, Amazon is offering one of the best prices to date on Anker’s ZOLO liberty true wireless earbuds — you can pick up a pair for just $30 when you clip the on-page coupon.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless earbuds
- Anker ZOLO Liberty true wireless earbuds for $30 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- NuForce BE Free8 true wireless earbuds for $30 – B&H
- NuForce BE Free5 true wireless earbuds for $35 – B&H
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t copper blue true wireless earbuds for $50 – Newegg
Laptops
- Acer Spin 3 14″ convertible notebook w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/1TB HDD for $399 – B&H
- Acer Swift 3 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8550U/8GB/512GB for $579 – B&H
- Lenovo Idepad 730s 13″ laptop w/Core i5-8565U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Lenovo
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $730 – HP
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/512GB for $900 – HP
- Asus Zenbook Flip 14″ convertible w/Core i7-10510U/MX250/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Digital downloads
- Hello Neighbor PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Tower of Time PC game for free – GOG
- Select best-selling Kindle eBooks for $3 – $5 – Amazon
- Get $5 Kindle eBook credit when you spend $20 – Amazon
Other
Leave a Reply