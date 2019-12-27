Daily Deals (12-27-2019)

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones don’t top as many best-of lists as they used to, now that Bose and Sony have newer models — but they’re still known for offering top-notch noise cancellation, excellent audio quality, and comfortable earpads that make extended listening sessions comfortable.

While they have a list price of $350, they’ve been on sale for around $280 at multiple retailers for the last month or two. But today you can save even more — eBay is offering one of the best deals I’ve seen to date: you can pick up a set of Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones for $235.

Looking to buy more than one set? You can save a few bucks when you purchase 2 or 3 at a time.

If that price is still too steep though, there are more affordable alternatives — for example, Anker’s popular Soundcore Life Q20 hybrid noise cancelling earphones are currently on sale for $50 when you clip Amazon’s on page coupon. Will they sound as good or be as comfortable as the Bose headphones? Probably not. But they sell for less than one fourth of the price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

ACCESSORIES

Windows laptops

Tablets

Free PC games

Smart displays