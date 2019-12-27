Daily Deals (12-27-2019)

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones don’t top as many best-of lists as they used to, now that Bose and Sony have newer models — but they’re still known for offering top-notch noise cancellation, excellent audio quality, and comfortable earpads that make extended listening sessions comfortable.
While they have a list price of $350, they’ve been on sale for around $280 at multiple retailers for the last month or two. But today you can save even more — eBay is offering one of the best deals I’ve seen to date: you can pick up a set of Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones for $235.
Looking to buy more than one set? You can save a few bucks when you purchase 2 or 3 at a time.
If that price is still too steep though, there are more affordable alternatives — for example, Anker’s popular Soundcore Life Q20 hybrid noise cancelling earphones are currently on sale for $50 when you clip Amazon’s on page coupon. Will they sound as good or be as comfortable as the Bose headphones? Probably not. But they sell for less than one fourth of the price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
ACCESSORIES
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $235 – NationWideDistributors (via eBay)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 noise cancelling wireless over-ear headphones for $50 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Atom III Slim compact GaN 30W USB Type-C charger for $24 – Amazon
- QGeeM USB-C to HDMI 4K adapter for $8 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $55 – Amazon
- Google Nest WiFi routers for $129 and up – Google Store
Windows laptops
- HP Stream 11 Win10 laptop w/Atom x5-E8000/4GB/32GB for $129 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible laptop w/Ryzen 5 3500U/12GB/256GB for $503 – Amazon
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB/25GB for $550 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $679 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $899 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- Asus ZenBook 14 UX431 14″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/MX150/16GB/512GB + Zenfone Max M1 for $900 – Newegg
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $120 – Amazon
- Google Pixel Slate tablets for $449 and up ($350 off all models) + free pen & keyboard – Google Store
Free PC games
- Hyper Light Drifter – Epic Games Store
- Enter the Gungeon – Twitch (Prime exclusive)
- Ape Out – Twitch (Prime exclusive)
- Witcheye – Twitch (Prime exclusive)
- Gato Roboto – Twitch (Prime exclusive)
- Heave Ho – Twitch (Prime exclusive)
Smart displays
- Used Amazon Echo Show (1st-gen) for $50 – Woot
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 2-pack for $90 – Amazon (coupon: SHOW52PK)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 + Echo Dot for $80 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub for $79 – Google Store
Leave a Reply