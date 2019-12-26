Liliputing

Daily Deals (12-26-2019)

‘Twas after Christmas and all through the online retail world, stuff was still on sale. Didn’t get a chance to pick up a cheap tablet or smart speaker before the holiday? Amazon’s still offering deep discounts on a bunch of devices.

But what if you’ve already got all the gadgets you can handle — and you’re looking for games to play, eBooks to read, movies to watch, or software to run? Amazon’s also running a bunch of new Digital Deals, which means you can pick up some best-selling eBooks for dirt cheap, save money on video rentals or subscriptions, and get started on your taxes for next year by saving some money on tax or accounting software, among other things.

