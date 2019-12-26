Daily Deals (12-26-2019)

‘Twas after Christmas and all through the online retail world, stuff was still on sale. Didn’t get a chance to pick up a cheap tablet or smart speaker before the holiday? Amazon’s still offering deep discounts on a bunch of devices.
But what if you’ve already got all the gadgets you can handle — and you’re looking for games to play, eBooks to read, movies to watch, or software to run? Amazon’s also running a bunch of new Digital Deals, which means you can pick up some best-selling eBooks for dirt cheap, save money on video rentals or subscriptions, and get started on your taxes for next year by saving some money on tax or accounting software, among other things.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Digital deals
- Select video rentals & channel subscriptions for up to 50-percent off – Amazon Prime Video
- NYT best-selling Kindle eBooks for under $5 – Amazon
- Kindle eBook sale (150+ books) – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3-month subscription for $1 – Amazon
- Video games for up to 85-percent off – Amazon
- Amazon FreeTime Unlimited 1-year subscription for $41 (40-percent off) – Amazon
- Select software for more than 30-percent off – Amazon
- Amazon Appstore deals – Amazon
- Select PC games for up to 50-percent off – Microsoft Store
- Select movies & TV shows for up to 45-percent off – Microsoft Store
- Select apps for up to 30-percent off – Microsoft Store
- Free PC game of the day – Epic Games Store
- Holiday Sale on PC games – Epic Games Store
- Tidal 5-month subscription for $5 – Tidal
Computers
- Samsung Notebook 6 Spin 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $700 – Best Buy
- EVOO 11.6″ 1080p Win10 laptop w/Celeron/4GB/32GB + Office 365 Personal for $99 – Walmart
Other
