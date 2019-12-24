Daily Deals (12-24-2019)

HP’s Spectre x360 line of premium thin and light convertible laptops got a spec bump earlier this year when the company launched new models powered by 10th-gen Intel Core “Ice Lake” processors. They’re currently selling for $1000 and up.
But if you’re okay with taking a hit on graphics performance, you can pick up a previous-gen model with an 8th-gen Intel Whiskey Lake processor for as little as $730 today as part of HP’s Red Tag sale.
Or if you’re looking for a really cheap notebook, there’s always the Lenovo Chromebook 100e which is on sale for just $109 at Best Buy today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Lenovo Chromebook 100e 11.6″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $109 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $730 – HP
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/512GB for $900 – HP
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Pro 14″ 4K convertible w/Core i7-8550U/16GB/512GB for $849 – B&H
- Gaming laptop & desktop sale – Woot
Wireless audio
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones for $80 – Best Buy
- JBL Duet Bluetooth on-ear headphones for $30 – JBL (via eBay)
- JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds for $50 – JBL
- JBL holiday sale – JBL
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Best Buy
- UE Boom 2 LE portable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Best Buy
- UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – Best Buy
- Amazon Echo Dot 2-pack for $38 – Amazon (coupon: DOT2PACK)
- Amazon Echo Flex for $20 – Amazon (or 2 for $35 w/coupon: FLEX2PK)
Wearables
- Fitbit Versa Special Edition watch for $100 – Best Buy
- Fitbit devices for up to $70 off – Amazon
- Garmin Vivosmart 3 for $49 – BuyDig
Smartphones
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro w/SD855/8GB/256GB for $460 – Newegg
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro w/SD855/12GB/256GB for $500 – Newegg
- Asus ROG Phone (1st-gen) w/SD845/8GB/128GB for $350 – Microsoft Store (via eBay)
Digital media and streaming
- Celeste PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- $100 App Store & iTunes gift card (electronic delivery) for $85 – eBay
