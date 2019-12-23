Daily Deals (12-23-2019)

Amazon’s holiday deals on Echo smart speakers continues, meaning you can pick up an Echo Dot for $25, an Echo for $80, or Echo Plus for $100, among other deals on Amazon devices. Meanwhile Google is selling Nest smart speakers for $35 and up.
But Target may have the mother of all deals for folks looking to equip their homes with smart speakers and displays. Pay $79 for a Nest Hub smart display and Target will throw in two Nest Mini speakers for free.
Not sold on the idea of always-listening speakers? There are plenty of other deals to be had today on mini PCs, laptops, games, and more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smart speakers
- Google Nest Hub + 2 Nest Minis for $79 – Target
- JBL Link 300 smart speaker w/Google Assistant for $65 – JBL (price in cart)
- JBL Link View smart display for $100 – JBL
Mini PCs
- Intel barebones NUC mini PC w/Core i3-8109U/Iris Plus 855/32GB Optane for $314 – B&H
- Intel barebones NUC w/Core i3-8109U/Iris Plus 655 + 256GB SATA SSD for $315 – Newegg
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 110e 11.6″ w/MTK8173C/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook C340 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $249 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ Chromebook convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Go w/Pentium 4415Y/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $549 – Microsoft Store
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Microsoft Store
- Lenvo Yoga C940 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/12GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- True wireless earbuds for $40 and up – Best Buy
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 True wireless earbuds for $60 – Best Buy (or Amazon w/clipppable coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 True wireless earbuds for $50 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Sony WH-H900 h.Ear over-ear wireless noise cancelling headphones for $150 – Costco
- Refurb Sony WH-H900 h.Ear over-ear wireless noise cancelling headphones for $100 – Amazon
Games and gaming devices
- Neo Geo Mini retro console for $40 – Newegg
- Ape Out PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Steam Winter Sale – Steam
- 875 PC games for up to 67-percent off – Microsoft Store
Power
Lenovo 100e chromebook is $79 at microcenter (in store only) worth a look at that price. Screen is a bit washed out but it does have both android and linux app support. Seems faster than the dell 3120 I’ve been using.