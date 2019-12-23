Liliputing

Daily Deals (12-23-2019)

Amazon’s holiday deals on Echo smart speakers continues, meaning you can pick up an Echo Dot for $25, an Echo for $80, or Echo Plus for $100, among other deals on Amazon devices.  Meanwhile Google is selling Nest smart speakers for $35 and up.

But Target may have the mother of all deals for folks looking to equip their homes with smart speakers and displays. Pay $79 for a Nest Hub smart display and Target will throw in two Nest Mini speakers for free.

Not sold on the idea of always-listening speakers? There are plenty of other deals to be had today on mini PCs, laptops, games, and more.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

toxic_computing

Lenovo 100e chromebook is $79 at microcenter (in store only) worth a look at that price. Screen is a bit washed out but it does have both android and linux app support. Seems faster than the dell 3120 I’ve been using.

