Daily Deals (12-20-2019)

Looking for a last-minute gift, but don’t want to actually venture out of the house or hope that online retailers can deliver on their promises to deliver by December 24th?
Digital gift cards to the rescue — eBay offers cards for hundreds of stores. And if you’ve got an Apple user in your shopping list, you can also save a few bucks by picking up a $100 App Store & iTunes digital gift card for $85.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Digital downloads
- Apple $100 iTunes & App Store gift card for $85 – PayPal Digital Gifts (via eBay)
- TowerFall Ascension PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- eBooks for under $5 – Google Play
- AudioBooks for under $7 – Google Play
- TV seasons for under $20 – Google Play
- Recent movies for $5 and up – Google Play
- Select anime seasons for free – Microsoft Store
Tablets
- Apple iPad 10.2″ tablet for $250 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5″ Android tablet + $100 gift card for $550 and up – Best Buy
- Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD Android tablet for $86 – Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Tab P10 Android tablet for $150 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire tablets for $40 and up – Amazon
Laptops
- Acer Swift 5 2.2 pound 15.6″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $596 – Amazon
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible laptop w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Microsoft Store
- HP 14″ laptop w/AMD A9-9425/4GB/128GB for $200 – Best Buy
Smart speakers and displays
- JBL Link View smart display w/Google Assistant for $150 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $50 – Lenovo
- Amazon Echo Show 5 2-pack for $90 – Best Buy
- Apple HomePod for $200 – Best Buy
Wireless speakers
- UE Boom 2 LE portable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Best Buy
- UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – Best Buy
- UE Wonderboom 2 portbable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Best Buy
Media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon (or $25 for select customers with coupon: 4KFIRETV)
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer w/JBL headphones for $70 – Roku
Other
- Tenda USB AC1300 WiFi adapter for $12 – Newegg (coupon: EMCUVVT33)
Leave a Reply