Daily Deals (12-19-2019)

Lenovo is running a “last chance” sale on a whole bunch of IdeaPad, ThinkPad, and ThinkBook laptops. Among other things, that means you can save hundreds of dollars on some models and pick up a laptop with pretty good specs for less than $600, or buy the sleek 7th-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon for one of the best prices to date.
Meanwhile Woot is running a sale on business laptops with prices ranging from $250 to $1020 for notebooks with premium features and Windows 10 Pro software.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Lenovo laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad 730s 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s laptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/512GB for $599 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X395 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB/512GB for $620 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $629 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/10th-gen Core for $623 and up – Lenovo (coupon: THINKHOLIDAY)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X395 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U/8GB/256GB for $675 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s laptop w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $679 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- Lenovo ThinkPad T490s 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $719 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- Lenovo IdeaPad S940 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $820 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad P43s 14″ mobile workstation (3.2 pounds) w/Core i7-8565U/Quadro P520/8GB/256GB for $881 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $899 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
Other laptops
- HP ProBook x360 11 G3 w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $270 – Woot
- HP ProBook x360 G2 w/Core m3-7Y30/4GB/128GB for $320 – Woot
- HP ProBook x360 11 G3 w/Pentium N5000/4GB/128GB for $350 – Woot
- HP ZBook 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8350U/8GB/256GB + docking station for $670 – Woot
- Lenovo ThinkPad E490 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $680 – Woot
- HP ZBook Studio G5 15.6″ laptop w/Core i5-8300H/Quadro P1000/8GB/256GB for $830 – Woot
- HP ZBook 15 w/Core i7-8650U/AMD FirePro WX3100/8GB/256GB for $1020 – Woot
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $50 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $50 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Insignia mini portable Bluetooth speaker for $13 – Best Buy
Smart speakers and displays
- Lenovo Smart Display 10″ + Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $130 – Lenovo
- Amazon Echo Show 5 2-pack for $90 – Amazon (coupon: SHOW52PK)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 + Echo Dot for $80 – Amazon
- Google Nest Mini 2-pack for $50 – Best Buy (price in cart)
- Amazon Echo Dot for $25 – Amazon
Games and game consoles
- Into the Breach PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Steam Winter Sale – Steam
- $10 coupon usable for games priced $15 or higher – Epic Games Store
- Xbox One S game consoles for $149 and up – Microsoft Store
- Xbox One X + extra controller for $349 – Microsoft Store
- Nintendo Switch + $30 credit for $299 – Amazon
Other
