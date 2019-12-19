Daily Deals (12-19-2019)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

Lenovo is running a “last chance” sale on a whole bunch of IdeaPad, ThinkPad, and ThinkBook laptops. Among other things, that means you can save hundreds of dollars on some models and pick up a laptop with pretty good specs for less than $600, or buy the sleek 7th-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon for one of the best prices to date.

Meanwhile Woot is running a sale on business laptops with prices ranging from $250 to $1020 for notebooks with premium features and Windows 10 Pro software.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Lenovo laptops

Other laptops

Wireless audio

Smart speakers and displays

Games and game consoles

Other