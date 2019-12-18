Daily Deals (12-18-2019)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

Logitech’s G602 is an oldie but a goodie when it comes to wireless gaming mice. With 11 programmable buttons, support for adjusting DPI settings on the fly, and up to 250 hours of battery life from two AA batteries, it’s not just good for gaming, but also for any application that supports shortcuts (like Adobe Audition or Photoshop).

While the mouse has a list price of $80, it’s often on sale for less… and today it’s available for a lot less, with Amazon selling the G602 for just $23.

And that’s just one of a whole bunch of PC gaming and streaming accessories available as part of a 1-day sale at Amazon today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

