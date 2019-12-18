Daily Deals (12-18-2019)

Logitech’s G602 is an oldie but a goodie when it comes to wireless gaming mice. With 11 programmable buttons, support for adjusting DPI settings on the fly, and up to 250 hours of battery life from two AA batteries, it’s not just good for gaming, but also for any application that supports shortcuts (like Adobe Audition or Photoshop).
While the mouse has a list price of $80, it’s often on sale for less… and today it’s available for a lot less, with Amazon selling the G602 for just $23.
And that’s just one of a whole bunch of PC gaming and streaming accessories available as part of a 1-day sale at Amazon today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC accessories
- Logitech G602 wireless gaming mouse for $23 – Amazon
- Logiteck MK710 wireless mouse & keyboard for $50 – Amazon
- Select gaming and streaming accessories for up to 40-percent off – Amazon
Storage
- SanDisk ImageMate 8GB microSDXC card for $8 – Walmart
- WD Easystore 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $90 – Best Buy
- PNY 1TB portable USB 3.1 SSD for $115 – Best Buy
- Seagate One Touch 1TB portable USB 3.0 SSD for $135 – Newegg (coupon: EMCUVUD23)
- QNAP TS-451 4-bay NAS for $290 – B&H
Windows computers
- HP Stream 11 laptop w/Atom x5-E8000/4GB/32GB for $129 – Microsoft Store
- Refurb Acer Swift 1 14″ laptop w/Pentium N5000/4GB/64GB for $140 – Staples (coupon: 76987)
- HP Stream 14″ touchscreen laptop w/AMD A4-9120e/4GB/64GB for $199 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo 300e 11.6″ convertible laptop w/Celeron N3450/4GB/64GB for $220 – Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkPad 11e w/Celeron N3450/8GB/256GB for $350 – Newegg
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $599 and up – Microsoft Store
- Acer Swift 5 2.2 lb 15.6″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $749 – Microsoft Store
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Laptop (1st-gen) w/Core i7-7660U/16GB/512GB for $870 – Woot
Chromebooks
- Refurb HP x2 12.3″ 2-in-1 w/Core m3-7Y30/4GB/32GB for $250 – Woot
- Refurb HP 14″ Chromebook w/AMD A4-9120/4GB/32GB for $145 – Woot
Audio and video
- UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $38 – Amazon
- Sonos One speakers for $149 and up – Amazon
- Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
- TaoTronics active noise cancelling wireless over-ear headphones for $23 – Amazon (clip coupon and use code: LBAKMMEL)
- Google Chromecast 2-pack for $50 – Best Buy
The software can be a little fussy but otherwise I have only positive things to say about that mouse. I like mine enough that I bought them for my kids’ machines as well for their birthdays earlier this year.