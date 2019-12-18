Liliputing

Daily Deals (12-18-2019)

at by 1 Comment

Logitech’s G602 is an oldie but a goodie when it comes to wireless gaming mice. With 11 programmable buttons, support for adjusting DPI settings on the fly, and up to 250 hours of battery life from two AA batteries, it’s not just good for gaming, but also for any application that supports shortcuts (like Adobe Audition or Photoshop).

While the mouse has a list price of $80, it’s often on sale for less… and today it’s available for a lot less, with Amazon selling the G602 for just $23.

And that’s just one of a whole bunch of PC gaming and streaming accessories available as part of a 1-day sale at Amazon today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC accessories

Storage

Windows computers

Chromebooks

Audio and video

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
crashsuit Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
crashsuit
Guest
crashsuit

The software can be a little fussy but otherwise I have only positive things to say about that mouse. I like mine enough that I bought them for my kids’ machines as well for their birthdays earlier this year.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
24 seconds ago