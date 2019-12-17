Daily Deals (12-17-2019)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

With a list price of $329 and up, Apple’s new 10.2 inch iPad is the most affordable tablet in the company’s current lineup, and it’s also a versatile device thanks to support for optional accessories including an Apple Pencil or keyboard cover.

But if that price is still too steep, Best Buy is selling a 32GB model for just $250 at the moment, and Micro Center has the 128GB version for $320 (in-store pickup only).

But if you’re looking for tablet deals, Apple’s not the only game in town. The Lenovo Smart Tab P10 which normally sells for $250 and up is on sale for $150 at Amazon. And the Amazon Fire tablet lineup is on sale for up to $30 off.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets & eReaders

Wireless headphones

True wireless earbuds

Wireless speakers

Charging

Storage

Other