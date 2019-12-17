Daily Deals (12-17-2019)

With a list price of $329 and up, Apple’s new 10.2 inch iPad is the most affordable tablet in the company’s current lineup, and it’s also a versatile device thanks to support for optional accessories including an Apple Pencil or keyboard cover.
But if that price is still too steep, Best Buy is selling a 32GB model for just $250 at the moment, and Micro Center has the 128GB version for $320 (in-store pickup only).
But if you’re looking for tablet deals, Apple’s not the only game in town. The Lenovo Smart Tab P10 which normally sells for $250 and up is on sale for $150 at Amazon. And the Amazon Fire tablet lineup is on sale for up to $30 off.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets & eReaders
- Lenovo Smart Tab P10 w/SD450/4GB/64GB for $150 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $120 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 for $40 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro X w/SQ1/8GB/256GB/LTE + keyboard and pen for $1249 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad 10.2 w/128GB for $320 – Micro Center (in-store pickup only)
- Apple iPad 10.2 w/32GB for $250 – Best Buy
- B&N Nook GlowLight Plus 7.8″ eReader for $160 – B&N
Wireless headphones
- DOSS active noise cancelling over-ear headphones for $30 – Amazon
- TaoTronics noise-cancelling over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $41 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $50 – Amazon (clip coupon)
True wireless earbuds
- NuForce BE Free5 true wireless earbuds for $25 – B&H
- SoundPeats true wireless earbuds for $29 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $50 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Sony WF-100XM noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $198 – Amazon
Wireless speakers
- Refurb UE Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $50 – A4C
- Refurb UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – A4C
- New UE Wonderboom portbale Bluetooth speaker for $50 – Daily Steals
- JBL Link 300 Bluetooth speaker w/Google Assistant for $80 – Harman (via eBay)
Charging
- Anker 12W dual-port USB wall charger 2-pack for $13 – Amazon
- Portable batteries for up to 15-percent off – Amazon
- PowerAdd 10,000 mAh portable battery for $12 – Amazon
- Baseus 30,000 mAh power bank for $32 – Amazon (clip coupon + use code: BASEUSOFF5)
Storage
- Seagate 4TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $80 – Newegg (coupon: EMCUVUC44)
- Seagate 500GB USB 3.0 portable SSD for $68 – Newegg (coupon: EMCUVUC39)
Other
- EVOO 15″ 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Coe i7-9750H/GTX 1650/16GB/256GB for $629 – Walmart
- Oculus Go standalone VR headsets for $150 and up – Amazon
- Select Fibit products for up to $70 off – Amazon
- Tenda Nova MW6 whole home WiFi router system 2-pack for $60 – Newegg (coupon: EMCUVUC28)
- SOG Tool Logice credit card multi-tool for $6 – Woot
