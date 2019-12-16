Daily Deals (12-16-2019)

Amazon’s running a 1-day sale on storage and memory products. Home Depot is selling the Google Nest Hub for its lowest price yet, and Best Buy is offering a 2-pack of smaller Nest Hubs for $100. And Best Buy is selling decent Chromebooks for as little as $139.
But when I was looking for a deal to put at the top of today’s post, there was no question — Best Buy is knocking $400 off the price of a brand new HP Spectre x360 13 inch convertible laptop with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and Iris Plus graphics.
At $900, this may be one of the best deals you’ll find anytime soon for a thin and light laptop powered by that processor.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows Laptops
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/32GB Optane + 512GB SSD for $900 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad 730s 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $660 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Acer Spin 3 14″ convertible laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/1TB HDD for $399 – B&H
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 100e 11.6″ convertible w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $139 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook C340 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $249 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook C425 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $299 – Walmart
- Asus Chromebook C425 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/64GB for $330 – Amazon
- Samsung Chromebook Plus 12.2″ convertible w/Celeron 3965Y/4GB/64GB for $348 – Amazon
- HP 14″ Chromebook convertible w/Core i3-8130U/8GB/64GB for $399 – Best Buy
Digital downloads and streaming
- Postal: Classic and Uncut PC game for free – GOG
- Postal 2 PC game for free – GOG
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3-month subscription for $1 (or 2-months for $0) – Amazon
Smart speakers & displays
- JBL Link 300 speaker w/Google Assistant for $70 – A4C
- Google Nest Hub Max for $199 – Home Depot
- Google Nest Hub 2-pack for $100 – Best Buy
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) for $170 – Amazon
Storage
- Seagate 2TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $50 – Newegg (coupon: EMCUVUB24)
- SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSDXC card for $73 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card for $64 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $47 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC card for $25 – Amazon
- Synology DiskStation DS218+ 2-bay NAS for $255 – Amazon
- Storage & networking sale – Amazon
Other
If you happen to live close to a microcenter store you can get the Lenovo 100e chromebook for $79.99 (in store only). I also had an email from them for a free 32gb micro SD card. I believe you get android and linux apps on the 100e.