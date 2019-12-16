Liliputing

Daily Deals (12-16-2019)

at by 1 Comment

Amazon’s running a 1-day sale on storage and memory products. Home Depot is selling the Google Nest Hub for its lowest price yet, and Best Buy is offering a 2-pack of smaller Nest Hubs for $100. And Best Buy is selling decent Chromebooks for as little as $139.

But when I was looking for a deal to put at the top of today’s post, there was no question — Best Buy is knocking $400 off the price of a brand new HP Spectre x360 13 inch convertible laptop with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and Iris Plus graphics.

At $900, this may be one of the best deals you’ll find anytime soon for a thin and light laptop powered by that processor.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Windows Laptops 

Chromebooks

Digital downloads and streaming

Smart speakers & displays

Storage

Other

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
toxic_computing

If you happen to live close to a microcenter store you can get the Lenovo 100e chromebook for $79.99 (in store only). I also had an email from them for a free 32gb micro SD card. I believe you get android and linux apps on the 100e.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
1 day ago