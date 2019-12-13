Liliputing

Daily Deals (12-13-2019)

Every week this year, the Epic Games Store has offered up at least one game for free, and sometimes two. This week is one of the twofer weeks — you can pick up The Escapists or The Wolf Among Us for free.

But things will really kick into high gear next week, when Epic will launch a 12 Days of Free Games promotion, which means you’ll be able to snag a different free game every day through (almost) the end of the year.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that the free games may come to an end in 2020 — Epic only promised to give away free games every week for the first year that after launching the Games Store.

Here are some of today’s best deals.

3
Guy
Guest
Guy

Thanks

4 days ago
TAN
Guest
TAN

Hello, would this be a good buy for light gaming (med settings, 60 fps), light video editing max 1080p, and high school homework?
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Dell-G7-17-3-Gaming-Laptop-i5-9300H-8GB-RAM-1TB-HDD-128GB-SSD-RTX-2060-6GB/123949385021
Dell G7 17.3 Gaming Laptop i5-9300H 8GB RAM 1TB HDD 128GB SSD RTX 2060 6GB
It costs $800.
Games playing:
Minecraft
Metal gear solid 5
Team Fortress 2
League of legends
DOTA 2

Thanks for your feedback

1 day ago
Some Guy
Guest
Some Guy

Don’t waste time with video games. Do your homework and hang out with real people. If you don’t have lasting connections out of high school, you’ll definitely regret it later.

21 hours ago