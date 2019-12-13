Daily Deals (12-13-2019)

Every week this year, the Epic Games Store has offered up at least one game for free, and sometimes two. This week is one of the twofer weeks — you can pick up The Escapists or The Wolf Among Us for free.
But things will really kick into high gear next week, when Epic will launch a 12 Days of Free Games promotion, which means you’ll be able to snag a different free game every day through (almost) the end of the year.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that the free games may come to an end in 2020 — Epic only promised to give away free games every week for the first year that after launching the Games Store.
Here are some of today’s best deals.
PC Games
- The Wolf Among Us PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Game Awards Sale on PC games – Epic Games Store
- Game Awards Sale on PC games – Humble Store
Computers
- Gaming PC sale – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkPad L390 13″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/128GB for $512 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $629 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- Lenovo Yoga C930 13.9″ convertible w/Core i7-8550U/8GB/256GB for $810 – Lenovo (coupon: WEEKENDSALE)
- Lenovo Yoga C930 13.9″ convertible w/Core i7-8550U/16GB/256GB for $864 – Lenovo (coupon: WEEKENDSALE)
- Microsoft Surface Go w/Pentium 4415Y/8GB/128GB for $399 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $899 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- Jumper EZPad 6 Pro 11.6″ FHD 2-in-1 tablet Win10 w/Atom x5-E3950/6GB/64GB for $175 – Amazon
- Jumper EZbook X3 13″ Win10 laptop w/Celeorn N3350/6GB/64GB for $146 – Amazon
VR
- Oculus Go standalone VR headset w/32GB for $130 – Amazon (or Best Buy)
- Oculus Go standalone VR headset w/64GB for $199 – Amazon (or Best Buy)
- Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality headset for $229 – Microsoft Store
Other
Hello, would this be a good buy for light gaming (med settings, 60 fps), light video editing max 1080p, and high school homework?
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Dell-G7-17-3-Gaming-Laptop-i5-9300H-8GB-RAM-1TB-HDD-128GB-SSD-RTX-2060-6GB/123949385021
Dell G7 17.3 Gaming Laptop i5-9300H 8GB RAM 1TB HDD 128GB SSD RTX 2060 6GB
It costs $800.
Games playing:
Minecraft
Metal gear solid 5
Team Fortress 2
League of legends
DOTA 2
Thanks for your feedback
Don’t waste time with video games. Do your homework and hang out with real people. If you don’t have lasting connections out of high school, you’ll definitely regret it later.