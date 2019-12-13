Daily Deals (12-13-2019)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

Every week this year, the Epic Games Store has offered up at least one game for free, and sometimes two. This week is one of the twofer weeks — you can pick up The Escapists or The Wolf Among Us for free.

But things will really kick into high gear next week, when Epic will launch a 12 Days of Free Games promotion, which means you’ll be able to snag a different free game every day through (almost) the end of the year.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that the free games may come to an end in 2020 — Epic only promised to give away free games every week for the first year that after launching the Games Store.

