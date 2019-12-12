Daily Deals (12-12-2019)

Another week, another set of free PC games — but this time it’s not just the Epic Games Store hosting a giveaway. While Epic is letting you download the Escapists for free for the next 7 days, GOG is also getting on the action this week, with a 1-day giveaway of Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut.
Meanwhile, if you need a gaming PC to play, Amazon’s running a 1-day sale on gaming hardware. Sure, you probably don’t need a high-power machine to play either of the titles listed above, but GOG is also running a Winter Sale on a whole bunch of other games.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- Wasteland 2 PC game for free – GOG
- The Escapists PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- GOG Winter sale on PC games – GOG
Computers
- Asus ZenBook 14″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/GeForce MX150/16GB/512GB for $880 – Newegg
- Acer Spin 1 11.6″ notebook w/Pentium N5000/4GB/64GB for $150 – Staples (coupon: 76987)
- HP 14″ laptop w/AMD A9-9425/4GB/128GB for $200 – Best Buy
- Gaming PCs & accessory sale – Amazon
Wireless headphones
- JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds for $50 – Harman Audio
- Soundstream H2Go Micro true wireless earbuds for $50 – Microsoft Store
- JBL Everest Eltie 750NC wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $80 – B&H
- Microsoft Surface Headphones for $249 – Microsoft Store
- Sony WH1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $278 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $279 – Amazon
- Select Anker wireless headphones and speakers for up to 39-percent off – Amazon
Storage
- Seagate 4TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive for $80 – Newegg (coupon: EMCUVUV27)
- Synology DiskStation DS218j NAS + 2 x Seagate IronWolf 4TB HDDs for $310 – Newegg
Other
