Daily Deals (12-12-2019)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

Another week, another set of free PC games — but this time it’s not just the Epic Games Store hosting a giveaway. While Epic is letting you download the Escapists for free for the next 7 days, GOG is also getting on the action this week, with a 1-day giveaway of Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut.

Meanwhile, if you need a gaming PC to play, Amazon’s running a 1-day sale on gaming hardware. Sure, you probably don’t need a high-power machine to play either of the titles listed above, but GOG is also running a Winter Sale on a whole bunch of other games.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

