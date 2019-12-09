CutiePi open source tablet crowdfunding campaign in the works, open source design files already available

The CutiePi is a tablet powered by a Raspberry Pi Computer Module 3 Lite. It’s designed to run Linux-based software such as Raspbian, and the design of the tablet is also open source.
First revealed earlier this year, the hardware and software are a little closer to final at this point — the CutiePi developers have posted some pictures and a video showing the custom CutiePi printed circuit board in action, and the design files are all available at github for anyone who wants to try manufacturing their own PCB and assembling their own tablet.
Don’t have the means to create your own printed circuit board? Eventually you’ll probably be able to just buy a tablet — the CutiePi developers have confirmed plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign that would allow them to mass produce the gadget.
The fully assembled tablet is expected to feature an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a body that measure about 8.2″ x 4.9″ x 0.5″ and weigh a little over 12 ounces.
The Compute Module 3 Lite at its heard features a 1.2 GHz Broadcom BCM2837 processor and 1GB of RAM, but unlike the standard Compute Module 3, it lacks built-in storage or wireless capabiltiies.
But the CutiePi board has a WiFi and Bluetooth module and microSD card reader as well as USB Type-A and Type C ports, a micro HDMI port, and other features including GPIO pins, a gyroscrope, and a sleep/wake button.
There’s still no word on how much a mass-produced CutiePi tablet will cost, but pricing and other details about the crowdfunding campaign should be available “in the coming weeks.”
thanks Penk!
Interesting. I wonder how the CutiePi will compare to the PineTab. Which will be faster? Which will be more responsive to touch? So many questions.
wow was interested in the possibility of a tablet case.. but more interested in LTE capabilities and an e-ink screen this tablet kinda falls flat
It falls flat because its meant for tinkerers and hobbyists. It’s Raspberry Pi-based. LTE and E-ink sounds interesting, but its an odd combination for a hobby device.
Is possible to using this tablet offgrid? 365 days per year.
Solar panel or 12V accumulator?
second idea are wifi antena. Is possible to add external antena
I’m not sure this would be my choice of device for off-grid use. Its probably a fair bit more power hungry than a normal consumer tablet. The Raspberry Pi itself is more power hungry than a low-cost tablet, nevermind the screen that they’ve added to this thing.
I’d look into a Fire 8 HD, or something.