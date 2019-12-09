CutiePi open source tablet crowdfunding campaign in the works, open source design files already available

The CutiePi is a tablet powered by a Raspberry Pi Computer Module 3 Lite. It’s designed to run Linux-based software such as Raspbian, and the design of the tablet is also open source.

First revealed earlier this year, the hardware and software are a little closer to final at this point — the CutiePi developers have posted some pictures and a video showing the custom CutiePi printed circuit board in action, and the design files are all available at github for anyone who wants to try manufacturing their own PCB and assembling their own tablet.

Don’t have the means to create your own printed circuit board? Eventually you’ll probably be able to just buy a tablet — the CutiePi developers have confirmed plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign that would allow them to mass produce the gadget.

The fully assembled tablet is expected to feature an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a body that measure about 8.2″ x 4.9″ x 0.5″ and weigh a little over 12 ounces.

The Compute Module 3 Lite at its heard features a 1.2 GHz Broadcom BCM2837 processor and 1GB of RAM, but unlike the standard Compute Module 3, it lacks built-in storage or wireless capabiltiies.

But the CutiePi board has a WiFi and Bluetooth module and microSD card reader as well as USB Type-A and Type C ports, a micro HDMI port, and other features including GPIO pins, a gyroscrope, and a sleep/wake button.

There’s still no word on how much a mass-produced CutiePi tablet will cost, but pricing and other details about the crowdfunding campaign should be available “in the coming weeks.”

thanks Penk!