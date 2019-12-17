Amazon Prime Video may finally let you sort by videos actually included in Prime

Sign up for Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or most other services that stream movies and TV shows, and you can browse the content library, hit play, and start watching.
Amazon Prime Video has always been a little different — because Prime Video isn’t all that Amazon offers.
The company also rents and sells new releases and back catalog content through Amazon Video. And when you search or browser the Amazon Prime Video app, you have to look for the Prime banner to see if a video is actually “free” with your subscription.
Now Amazon may finally be addressing that inconvenience with a new “Free to me” filter.
As spotted by the folks at xda-developers, there’s a new “Free to me” toggle in the upper right corner of the upper right corner of the Prime Video Android app.
Flipping the switch rearranged my home screen a bit, removing the “Rent or Buy” listings for new releases and recommendations, and removing links to optional add-on channels such as HBO or Britbox.
The feature may still be in the testing stages — not every user seems to see the toggle. And it’s unclear if or when this will be available beyond the Amazon Prime Video Android app.
But it’s a welcome, and long overdue addition to the Prime Video experience… albeit one that may make the service more user-friendly, but which could cost Amazon money if it becomes too popular. I imagine the reason the company hasn’t offered this filter until now is because some number of folks looking for free content do stumble upon other videos they’re willing to pay to watch from time to time using the normal Prime Video user interface.
The latest version of the Prime Video app also adds support for “following” actors to receive an alert when there are new videos featuring some of your favorites.
That would be great.
That and profiles. I mean come on! It’s nearly 2020 Amazon.
What do you mean by profiles?
You mean the kinda thing where you can show other users all the media you consumed?
You’re not going to want to hear this, but that’s a terrible idea. For you, for society, for everything but Amazon’s revenue. So is letting people follow the actors (especially the “actors” in certain “videos” I’m 95% sure amazon prime has).
“It’s the current year” isn’t a good reason to do anything, either.
Have to love judgmental @$#hats who don’t understand that you probably don’t want The Boys right next to Dora the Explorer in the continue watching section. Even with direct supervision, say them watching while you’re only 8 feet away preparing dinner, all it takes is a jostling of the remote and one press and suddenly they’re watching Homelander melting someone’s skull instead of resuming the kids show they were watching.
I wish Amazon videos would have a “More by..” link like the “Others who watched have also watched” link. Then when I want to binge crazy I can look for more of those “Small Town Monster” videos from one wacky amusing production company. Great for indies and small houses, though I realize useless for the big guys.
The Prime Movies Roku app has been able to filter for Prime-only content since forever.