Amazon Prime Video may finally let you sort by videos actually included in Prime

Sign up for Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or most other services that stream movies and TV shows, and you can browse the content library, hit play, and start watching.

Amazon Prime Video has always been a little different — because Prime Video isn’t all that Amazon offers.

The company also rents and sells new releases and back catalog content through Amazon Video. And when you search or browser the Amazon Prime Video app, you have to look for the Prime banner to see if a video is actually “free” with your subscription.

Now Amazon may finally be addressing that inconvenience with a new “Free to me” filter.

As spotted by the folks at xda-developers, there’s a new “Free to me” toggle in the upper right corner of the upper right corner of the Prime Video Android app.

Flipping the switch rearranged my home screen a bit, removing the “Rent or Buy” listings for new releases and recommendations, and removing links to optional add-on channels such as HBO or Britbox.

The feature may still be in the testing stages — not every user seems to see the toggle. And it’s unclear if or when this will be available beyond the Amazon Prime Video Android app.

But it’s a welcome, and long overdue addition to the Prime Video experience… albeit one that may make the service more user-friendly, but which could cost Amazon money if it becomes too popular. I imagine the reason the company hasn’t offered this filter until now is because some number of folks looking for free content do stumble upon other videos they’re willing to pay to watch from time to time using the normal Prime Video user interface.

The latest version of the Prime Video app also adds support for “following” actors to receive an alert when there are new videos featuring some of your favorites.