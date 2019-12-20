Acer’s Swift 3 and Swift 5 laptops with Intel Ice Lake chips now available

When Intel unveiled its 10th-gen Core “Ice Lake” processor lineup this summer, the company promised that 35 laptops and 2-in-1 tablets powered by the chips were on the way. But there were few enough announced as of August that I was able to put together a list of all 8 Ice Lake PCs that we knew about at the time — and many of those didn’t launch until months later.

These days there are far more options for folks looking for a mobile computer with up to an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor featuring a 10nm quad-core CPU and Iris Plus graphics. But some of the first-announced models are just starting to come to market.

Case in point — Acer’s first two laptops with Ice Lake processors are now available for purchase… but some options may only be available in specific regions.

The Acer Swift 5 SF514 is a thin and light notebook that measures 0.6 inches thick, weighs less than 2.2 pounds, and features a 14 inch display.

First unveiled this summer, Acer is now selling a model with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake processor for $900. But that version features relatively unimpressive Intel UHD graphics. If you want the Intel Iris Plus graphics that helps set some of Intel’s Ice Lake chips apart from their predecessors (or other 10th-gen Core “Comet Lake” chips), you’ll probably want to spend $1000 or so on a model with a Core i7-1065G7 processor.

Acer’s 14 inch Swift 3 SF314, meanwhile, is a 2.6 pound laptop with a much lower starting price of $680 for a model with an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage.

While Acer had originally promised that this version would also be available with up to an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor with Iris Plus graphics and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, the company has yet to bring that model to North America. But it does appear to be available in some other regions including the UK, Singapore, and Indonesia.