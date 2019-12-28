28 AMD “Renoir” chips leaked (Zen 2 processors, Radeon Vega graphics, 15 to 65 watts)

AMD’s next-gen line of Ryzen processors with integrated Radeon Vega graphics are on the way — and if a massive leak is to be believed, it looks like there are at least 28 new chips coming soon.

According to Redditor u/_rogame, the new chips were detailed in AMD’s 2019 Bootcamp drivers. While there aren’t many details about the CPU or GPU clock speeds or performance, these are all expected to be 7nm processors based on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture with graphics based on the company’s Vega GPU technology.

The lineup appears to be evenly divided between laptop and desktop processors.

On the laptop side, it looks like we can expect eight 15 watt processors that will compete with Intel’s Core U-series processors, as well as six higher-performance 45 watt processors aimed at Intel’s H-series products.

The desktop lineup includes six processors with TDP ratings of 65 watts, as well as eight 35 watt chips.

I should also point out that there are an even number of “Consumer” and “Pro” processors, which means you can effectively cut the number of chips in half for the most part. The Pro chips tend to have extra security features and they’re designed for computers sold to business and enterprise customers — so if you don’t fall into that category, you’ll most likely see laptops with a choice of four different 15-watt Renoir processors, three 45 watt processors, etc.

Oh, and these things probably won’t actually have Renoir on the label anywhere. That’s a code-name that will most likely be replaced by the word Ryzen followed by some sort of model number.

You can find more details at reddit… or wait a few weeks to see if AMD confirms the details ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

Renoir mobile 15W chips

Revision CU count SKU TDP Market From product master leak AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C1 1636_REV_C1 12 or 13 CUs (B12) 15W Consumer RENOIR Ryzen 9 B12 15W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D1 1636_REV_D1 12 or 13 CUs (B12B) 15W Pro RENOIR NB RYZEN 9 PRO B12B 15W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C2 1636_REV_C2 10 or 11 CUs (B10) 15W Consumer AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D2 1636_REV_D2 10 or 11 CUs (B10B) 15W Pro RENOIR NB RYZEN 7 PRO B10B 15W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C3 1636_REV_C3 8 or 9 CUs (B8) 15W Consumer AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D3 1636_REV_D3 8 or 9 CUs (B8B) 15W Pro RENOIR NB RYZEN 5 PRO B8B 15W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C4 1636_REV_C4 6 CUs (B6) 15W Consumer AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D4 1636_REV_D4 6 CUs (B6B) 15W Pro RENOIR NB RYZEN 3 PRO B6B 15W FP6

Renoir mobile 45W chips

Revision CU count SKU TDP Market From product master leak AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C5 1636_REV_C5 12 or 13 CUs (B12) 45W Consumer RENOIR NB RYZEN 9 B12 45W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D5 1636_REV_D5 12 or 13 CUs (B12B) 45W Pro AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C6 1636_REV_C6 10 or 11 CUs (B10) 45W Consumer RENOIR NB Ryzen 7 B10 45W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D6 1636_REV_D6 10 or 11 CUs (B10B) 45W Pro AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C7 1636_REV_C7 8 or 9 CUs (B8) 45W Consumer RENOIR NB RYZEN 5 B8 45W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D7 1636_REV_D7 8 or 9 CUs (B8B) 45W Pro

via FanlessTech and Tom’s Hardware