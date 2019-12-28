28 AMD “Renoir” chips leaked (Zen 2 processors, Radeon Vega graphics, 15 to 65 watts)

AMD’s next-gen line of Ryzen processors with integrated Radeon Vega graphics are on the way — and if a massive leak is to be believed, it looks like there are at least 28 new chips coming soon.
According to Redditor u/_rogame, the new chips were detailed in AMD’s 2019 Bootcamp drivers. While there aren’t many details about the CPU or GPU clock speeds or performance, these are all expected to be 7nm processors based on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture with graphics based on the company’s Vega GPU technology.
The lineup appears to be evenly divided between laptop and desktop processors.
On the laptop side, it looks like we can expect eight 15 watt processors that will compete with Intel’s Core U-series processors, as well as six higher-performance 45 watt processors aimed at Intel’s H-series products.
The desktop lineup includes six processors with TDP ratings of 65 watts, as well as eight 35 watt chips.
I should also point out that there are an even number of “Consumer” and “Pro” processors, which means you can effectively cut the number of chips in half for the most part. The Pro chips tend to have extra security features and they’re designed for computers sold to business and enterprise customers — so if you don’t fall into that category, you’ll most likely see laptops with a choice of four different 15-watt Renoir processors, three 45 watt processors, etc.
Oh, and these things probably won’t actually have Renoir on the label anywhere. That’s a code-name that will most likely be replaced by the word Ryzen followed by some sort of model number.
You can find more details at reddit… or wait a few weeks to see if AMD confirms the details ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in January.
Renoir mobile 15W chips
|Revision
|CU count
|SKU TDP
|Market
|From product master leak
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C1
|1636_REV_C1
|12 or 13 CUs (B12)
|15W
|Consumer
|RENOIR Ryzen 9 B12 15W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D1
|1636_REV_D1
|12 or 13 CUs (B12B)
|15W
|Pro
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 9 PRO B12B 15W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C2
|1636_REV_C2
|10 or 11 CUs (B10)
|15W
|Consumer
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D2
|1636_REV_D2
|10 or 11 CUs (B10B)
|15W
|Pro
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 7 PRO B10B 15W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C3
|1636_REV_C3
|8 or 9 CUs (B8)
|15W
|Consumer
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D3
|1636_REV_D3
|8 or 9 CUs (B8B)
|15W
|Pro
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 5 PRO B8B 15W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C4
|1636_REV_C4
|6 CUs (B6)
|15W
|Consumer
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D4
|1636_REV_D4
|6 CUs (B6B)
|15W
|Pro
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 3 PRO B6B 15W FP6
Renoir mobile 45W chips
|Revision
|CU count
|SKU TDP
|Market
|From product master leak
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C5
|1636_REV_C5
|12 or 13 CUs (B12)
|45W
|Consumer
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 9 B12 45W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D5
|1636_REV_D5
|12 or 13 CUs (B12B)
|45W
|Pro
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C6
|1636_REV_C6
|10 or 11 CUs (B10)
|45W
|Consumer
|RENOIR NB Ryzen 7 B10 45W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D6
|1636_REV_D6
|10 or 11 CUs (B10B)
|45W
|Pro
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C7
|1636_REV_C7
|8 or 9 CUs (B8)
|45W
|Consumer
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 5 B8 45W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D7
|1636_REV_D7
|8 or 9 CUs (B8B)
|45W
|Pro
More interesting is whether these are new Zen cores with the improved memory features. That’s one of the major performance gaps between AMD mobile and Intel mobile at this time: Advanced LDDR4 with faster memory and better battery life.
I do agree that is needed for them to be truly competitive. What I found interesting is that evidence of these APUs was in the bootcamp drivers. Does that mean that Apple will be using AMD CPUs now as well? Those are the only bootcamp drivers I can think of.
This would be awesome for a NUC form-factor. Hopefully the pricing won’t be too high. Dual NVME controllers would be a nice feature to include.