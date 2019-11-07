Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with 108MP camera launches Nov 11th for €549 and up

As expected, Xiaomi is taking its first phone with a 108MP camera global. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 goes on sale in select European countries this month for €549 and up.

The phone is virtually identical to the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro that launched in China yesterday. The hardware is the same — the only real differences are that the global version of the phone will ship with the Google Play Store and other Google apps, and it’ll cost a bit more in international markets.

Oh, and like most Xiaomi phones, it probably won’t be available in the US anytime soon (unless you want to import one from an international retailer and take your chances with carrier availability.

The Mi Note 10 features a 6.47 inch, FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a 32MP selfie camera tucked into a small waterdrop-style notch.

It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, which is an upper mid-range chip and the phone features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a 5,260 mAh battery and support for 30 watt fast charging.

But it’s the 5-camera system on the back of the phone that makes the Mi CC9 Pro/Mi Note 10 special.

The primary camera features a Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP image sensor which can combine data from four pixels into one in order to save 27MP images… but you can also save full-resolution 108MP pictures if you’d like. You’ll just run out of space on your device if you save too many, since the smartphone does not have a microSD card reader.

Other cameras include a 20MP ultra wide angle lens, a 5MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom, a 12MP telephoto lens for portrait-style shots, and a 2MP macro camera.

Xiaomi says the combination of cameras allow you to snap photos with resolutions up to 12032 x 9024 pictures and use up 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom, or 50x digital zoom.

There’s also support for capturing slow-motion video at 960 frames per second, and the phone has a new “Night Mode 2.0” feature for capturing more light in low-light environments by combining data from multiple shots of the same scene.

Xiaomi will also offer a €649 Mi Note 10 Pro model with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an 8-piece camera lens (compared with 7-piece for the non-Pro model.

The company has not announced the release date for the Mi Note 10 Pro yet.

