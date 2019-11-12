Windows 10 November 2019 Update is here (and it’s intentionally boring)

The latest major update for Windows 10… doesn’t really seem all that major if you’re looking for new features. But the Windows 10 November 2019 Update should bring a handful of performance improvements, some new enterprise features, and a number of tweaks to the Start Menu, File Explorer, and some other aspects of Windows.

Windows 10 November 2019 Update (also known as Windows 10, version 1909) begins rolling out to users today through Windows Update.

Microsoft is working to give users more control over when updates are downloaded and installed — and if you don’t go out of your way to check for the update and install it manually, Microsoft won’t push it to your PC automatically until your current version of Windows 10 is nearing the end of support.

Among other things, the new version of Windows 10 includes support for using third-party voice assistants from the Lock Screen, the ability to quickly add an event to your Calendar from the taskbar calendar flyout, improved notification management, and integration of online OneDrive content with your File Explorer search results.