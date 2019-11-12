Walmart’s cheap Onn tablets are hackable (root, recovery & more)

This year Walmart launched a line of cheap Android tablets that sell for $50 to $100.
While Walmart’s Onn tablets aren’t exactly high-performance devices, they do have one thing that helps set them apart from Amazon’s cheap line of Fire tablets — the Onn tablets run near-stock Android software with the Google Play Store and other Google services.
One thing they seem to have in common with Fire tablets though? They’re hackable.
Members of the xda-developers forum have begun playing with Walmart’s cheap tablets and recently they’ve figured out how to:
- Unlock the bootloader and root the Onn 8″ tablet
- Install TWRP custom recovery (8″ or 10″ models) (bootloader unlock is optional)
- Flash the stock Android image for all Onn tablet models
You can find other Onn tablet hacks and info in the Walmart Onn Tablets section of the xda-developers forum.
There are no custom ROMs yet, but by installing TWRP and/or Magisk, you can modify the behavior of the stock Android 9 Pie software that comes with the tablets (or Android 9 Go Edition, in the case of the smallest, cheapest model).
As for the tablets, they come in 3 sizes/4 versions:
- Onn 7″ tablet w/16GB for $50
- Onn 8″ tablet w/16GB for $64
- Onn 10″ tablet w/16GB for $79
- Onn 10″ tablet w/16GB + keyboard for $99
via xda-developers
“built for the landfill”
As are we all, to be fair.
You and I are more biodegradable. Think of it this way though:
We’re banking lithium, copper, titanium dioxide, and other materials as a puzzle for future generations. Eventually it’ll be cost-effective to strip vapor-deposition coatings for resources…