Vivo X30 smartphone to sport 60x zoom

Most smartphones have some sort of digital zoom feature, and for the most part they’re not very good. So over the last few years we’ve seen a number of phone makers add telephoto lenses that let you get around 2X to 5X closer to the action using an optical zoom-like feature.

And then there’s the Huawei P30 Pro smartphone, released earlier this year. It combines telephoto, wide-angle, and standard cameras plus software tricks to support 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom, and up to 50X digital zoom — giving you the sort of features you’d otherwise need to buy a standalone “superzoom” camera for.

So what’s better than 50X zoom? How about 60X.

Chinese phone maker Vivo has released a series of short promotional videos for an upcoming phone called the Vivo X30. And while there aren’t many details about the phone itself yet, one videos make this clear — the Vivo X30 will support up to 60X zoom.

Like Huawei’s smartphone, the Vivo X30 will likely achieve this through a combination of digital and telephoto zoom technology.

It’s also likely that the phone will have at least three rear cameras, at least one of which will likely use a periscope-style design that allows a longer lens to be used in a slim camera by allowing light to come in through the back of your camera and then bend at an angle to reach the telephoto lens.

According to xda-developers, the Vivo X30 is expected to have a Samsung Exynos 980 5G processor and the phone may also have a 90 Hz display.

via Gadgets360