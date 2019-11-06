Ubuntu Touch enters the 64-bit era

It’s been a few years since Canonical stopped developing a version of Ubuntu Linux for smartphones, but the folks at UBports picked up where Canonical left off… and they’ve been busy bringing new features and bug fixes to the Ubuntu Touch platform ever since.

The latest example? Ubuntu Touch is finally getting 64-bit support.

While most smartphones supported by Ubuntu Touch have 64-bit processors, up until now the operating system has only run in 32-bit mode. But the UBports team says switching to 64-bit brings a number of benefits including:

More than 4GB of RAM is supported.

Apps launch more quickly.

More CPU features can be used.

The new 64-bit version of Ubuntu Touch is still a work in progress. Only a handful of phones are supported so far, and you’ll need to install the operating system manually (the UBports installer won’t do it).

But if you have a Sony Xperia X, OnePlus 3, or OnePlus 3T, you can give it a try — just keep in mind that some apps may not work, since the 64-bit version of Ubuntu Touch doesn’t support 32-bit apps… you’ll need apps that are compiled to run on 64-bit operating systems.

via Phoronix and UBports blog