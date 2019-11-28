Thanksgiving 2019 mobile tech deals

I’m tempted to say that Black Friday starts on Thanksgiving this year… but it really kind of started at the beginning of the month.
That said, a whole lot of tech gear went on sale today including dirt cheap laptops, pretty nice laptops, tablets, smartphones, eReaders, media streamers, and accessories.
Among other things, the 2019 Amazon Kindle Oasis is on sale for $75 off for the first time ever, you can pick up a $28 Android tablet from Walmart, every member of the hackable Amazon Fire tablet lineup is also on sale at deep discounts, you can pick up a Google Home Mini (1st-gen) for $19, and there are a whole bunch of laptops and Chromebooks available for $300 or less.
Here are some of the best that I’ve found so far.
Windows laptops (under $300)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 130s 11″ laptop w/Celeron N4000/2GB/64GB for $99 – Lenovo (coupon: HOLIDAYDEAL1)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 14″ laptop w/AMD A6-9220E/4GB/64GB for $130 – Best Buy
- Evoo 14.1″ laptop w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $159 – Amazon
- Asus VivoBok L203MA 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $169 – Amazon
- HP Stream 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $170 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad S130 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $180 – Microsoft Store
- Dell Inspiron 11 3000 convertible w/AMD A9-9420e/4GB/500 HDD for $200 – B&H
- Motile 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 3 3200U/4GB/128GB for $249 – Walmart
- Asus ImagineBook MJ401TA 14″ w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $300 – Best Buy
Windows laptops ($499 and up)
- Motile 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB?256GB for $379 – Walmart
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $499 – Microsoft Store
- MSI GF63 15.6″ thin gaming laptop w/Core i7-9750H/GTX 1650/8GB/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $699 – B&H
- Acer Swift 5 15/6″ 2.2 lb laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Core i7-8565U/MX150/16GB/512GB for $800 – Newegg (via eBay)
- Dell XPS 13 9370 w/Core i7-8550U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Laptop for $899 and up – Microsoft Store
- Razer Blade Stealth 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th-gen) 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8350U/8GB/256GB – $949 (coupon: THINKGIVE1)
- Asus ZenBook 14 UX434 w/Core i7-8565U/MX250/16GB/1TB SSD for $1199 – Microsoft Store
Convertible notebooks
- HP Pavilion x360 11.6″ convertible w/Pentium N5000/4GB/128GB for $280 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga 730 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8550U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga C930 13.9″ convertible w/Core i7-8550U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Lenovo (coupon: SUPERBF1)
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/12GB/512GB for $1130 – Microsoft Store
Chromebooks & Chrome OS tablets
- Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook w/Atom x5-E8000/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MTK8173C/4GB/64GB for $180 – Lenovo (coupon: HOLIDAYDEAL2)
- Acer Spin 11 convertible Chromebook w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $219 – Best Buy
- Samsung Chromebook Plus 12.2″ convertible w/Celeron 3965Y/4GB/32GB for $299 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ Chromebook convertible w/Core i3-8130U/8GB/64GB for $349 – Best Buy
- Google Pixel Slate for $449 + keyboard & stylus for and up – Google Store
Android tablets
- onn 7″ Android tablet w/1GB/16GB for $28 – Walmart
- Lenovo Tab E8 8″ Android tablet w/MT8163B/1GB/16GB for $40 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab M10 10″ Android tablet w/SD429/2GB/16GB for $100 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5″ tablet w/S-Pen for $450 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ tablet w/S-Pen for $550 and up– Amazon
Amazon tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $150 – Amazon
Apple tablets
- Apple iPad 10.2 w/32GB for $249 – Amazon (or Best Buy)
- Apple iPad 10.2 w/128GB for $329 – Amazon (or Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Pro 11 for $650 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 for $999 and up – Amazon
Windows tablets
- Microsoft Surface Go for $299 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Go w/Pentium Gold 4415Y/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $499 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover bundles for $599 and up – Microsoft Store
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 3a/3a XL for $299 and up – Google Store
- Google Pixel 3 XL for $549 and up – Google Store
- Google Pixel 4/4 XL for $599 and up – Google Store
- OnePlus 7 Pro for $549 – OnePlus
- Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 for $700 and up ($600 with activation) – Best Buy
- Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $800 and up ($700 with activation) – Best Buy
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro w/8GB/256GB for $450 – ZTE
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro w/12GB/256GB for $500 – ZTE
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Oasis (current-gen) for $175 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon
Wireless speakers
- Sony SRS-XB01 portable Bluetooth speaker for $15 – Best Buy
- UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – Best Buy
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Harman (via eBay)
- UE Boom 2 LE portable Bluetooth speaker for $70 – Best Buy
- UE Megaboom portable Bluetooth speaker (magenta) for $93 – BuySpry (via eBay)
- UE Megaboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Best Buy
Smart Speakers
- Google Home Mini (1st-gen) for $19 – Google Store (also: B&H)
- Google Home for $49 – Google Store
- Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle for $35 – Walmart
- Amazon Echo Flex plug-in mini speaker for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $22 – Amazon
- Nest Home Mini for $29 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo (3rd-gen) for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Plus (2nd-gen) w/Philips Hue smart bulb for $100 – Amazon
- Google Home Max for $199 – Google Store
Smart Displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $40 – Lenovo
- Google Nest Hub for $79 – Google Store
- Google Nest Hub Max for $199 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) w/Philips Hue smart bulb for $150 – Amazon
- Facebook Portal 8″ for $79 – Facebook
- Facebook Portal TV for $99 – Facebook
- Facebook Portal 10″ for $129 – Facebook
- Facebook Portal+ 15.6″ for $249 – Facebook
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR/streamer for $130 and up – Amazon
- Google Chromecast for $25 – Google Store
- Google Chromecast Ultra (4K HDR) for $49 – Google Store
- Roku SE for $18 – Walmart
- Roku Streaming Stick+ (4K HDR) for $30 – Roku
- Roku Ultra (4K HDR) w/JBL earbuds for $50 – Roku
VR
- Oculus Go standalone VR headset w/32GB for $149 – Newegg
- Oculus Go standalone VR headset w/64GB for $199 – Newegg
- Oculus Rift S for $349 – Newegg
- HTC Vive Cosmos for $599 – Newegg
Networking
- eero mesh WiFi router 3-pack for $160 – Amazon
- eero Pro mesh WiFi router for $139 – Amazon
- eero Pro mesh WiFi system 3-pack for $349 – Amazon
- Nest WiFi router and access point for $229 – Google Store
- Nest WiFi router and 2 access points for $289 – Google Store
Storage
- SanDisk and WD storage sale – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable USB SSD for $200 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable USB SSD for $125 – Amazon
- WD EayStore 5TB portable USB 3.0 hard drive for $90 – Best Buy
- Samsung T5 1TB portable USB SSD for $138 – B&H
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card for $64 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $50 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $30 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC card for $15 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC card for $80 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSDXC card for $40 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSDSXC card for $20 – Amazon
- Seagate 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $120 – Newegg
- Seagate 10TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $160 – Amazon
Chargers & batteries
- Lenovo 10,000 mAh power bank for $10 – Lenovo (coupon: CYBER5ACC)
- Mophie 20,1000 mAh portable battery w/Lightning and micro USB cables for $22 – B&H
- RAVPower 61W USB Type-C PD 3.0 wall charger for $25 – Amazon (w/on-page coupon + coupon: QEMNEEOX)
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 10,000 mAh wall charger and portable battery for $35 – B&H
Digital downloads & streaming
- Spotify Premium 3-month subscription for free – Spotify (new subscribers)
- 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for $1 – Amazon (new subscribers)
- American Gods vol 1 digital comic for $1 – ComiXology
- Epic Games Store Black Friday sale – Epic Games Store
- GOG Black Friday games sale – GOG
- Select movies for up to 60-percent off – Google Play
- Select TV seasons for $5 and up – Google Play
- Select audiobooks for $7 or less – Google Play
- Select eBooks for under $5 – Google Play
- $100 App Store & iTunes gift card for $80 – Best Buy
- Buy an App Store & iTunes gift card, get a second for 30-percent off – Target
Wearables
- Fibit Inspire for $50 – Amazon
- Fitbit Inspire HR for $69 – Amazon
- Fibit Charge 3 for $100 – Amazon
Other
The CPU must be a typo. I mean a typo on the Best Buy site. Shouldn’t it be a Celeron N3060?
Otherwise, it’s thanks for the effort of putting this list together!