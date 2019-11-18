TCL introduces a 10.8 inch, 240 Hz display for gaming tablets

There are a handful of laptops with 240 Hz displays, and even a few portable monitors. But you know what we haven’t seen yet? A tablet with a screen that refreshes 240 times per second.
Those could soon be a reality though.
According to a post to Chinese social media network Weibo, it looks like TCL is showing off a 10.8 inch, 240 Hz tablet display.
The screen has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels which means there are 280 pixels per inch. It also supports up to 500 nits of brightness, and… it features a punch hole in one corner, allowing tablet makers to go for a slim-bezel design by sticking a camera in the screen itself.
I can’t imagine folks who care about gaming enough to want a 240 Hz display also want a permanent obstruction in the screen. But there’s no word on whether the camera cut-out is optional or mandatory.
There’s no word on if or when we’ll see tablets with the new display. But it seems like TCL figures there’s a market for gaming tablets or it wouldn’t have made the display.
via GizmoChina
Looks like hole punches in tablets has been decided for us.
There are apparently some live pixels covering the hole surrounded by a ring of dead ones, and the spec labeled “blind hole” doesn’t contradict that notion.
240Hz on the other hand is probably welcome on any tablet, because it allows for text to be legible as you scroll.