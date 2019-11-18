TCL introduces a 10.8 inch, 240 Hz display for gaming tablets

There are a handful of laptops with 240 Hz displays, and even a few portable monitors. But you know what we haven’t seen yet? A tablet with a screen that refreshes 240 times per second.

Those could soon be a reality though.

According to a post to Chinese social media network Weibo, it looks like TCL is showing off a 10.8 inch, 240 Hz tablet display.

The screen has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels which means there are 280 pixels per inch. It also supports up to 500 nits of brightness, and… it features a punch hole in one corner, allowing tablet makers to go for a slim-bezel design by sticking a camera in the screen itself.

I can’t imagine folks who care about gaming enough to want a 240 Hz display also want a permanent obstruction in the screen. But there’s no word on whether the camera cut-out is optional or mandatory.

There’s no word on if or when we’ll see tablets with the new display. But it seems like TCL figures there’s a market for gaming tablets or it wouldn’t have made the display.

via GizmoChina