Singles Day 2019 tech deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be big in the West. But Chinese retailers started celebrating “Singles Day” on 11/11 for the past few decades — and in recent year’s it’s become the top day for online shopping globally.
While it hasn’t really caught on in North America, a number of companies that ship Chinese products around the globe are offering Singles Day sales.
Here’s a roundup of some of those promotions.
Note that these retailers have a habit of using flash sales, limited coupon codes, points, and other promotional tools… so it’s a bit tricky to just tell you how much something will cost or even how much an item will save.
They also don’t have a stellar track record with customer support, but they do sell some products that would otherwise be hard to purchase outside of China. So, buyer/bargain hunter beware.
But here are links to the sales, which you can check out on your own to see if you can save some money on a phone, tablet, mini-laptop, smartwatch, earbuds, phone chargers, or whatever:
- AliExpress 11.11 Sale
- Banggood 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
- DealExtreme 11.11 Festival
- Gearbest 11.11 Sale
- GeekBuying 11.11 Shopping Festival
Spot any particularly good deals? Know of any other international retailers offering Singles Day deals? Let us know in the comments.
Oh, and if you’re wondering about the name, Singles Day was originally started by college students who were celebrating their single lives in 1993… and they chose November 11th because it was the date with the most ones.
Like most holidays, Singles Day was eventually turned into an excuse to sell things, and over the past decade it’s risen to prominence as an annual internet shopping day.
I usually compare prices during these supposed huge sales, and by my experience most stuff are marked up before these flash sales so the price remains the same or in most cases a tiny bit higher even. Example: I put a bench power supply in my cart two weeks ago for $48.90, and now it would cost me an excellent price of $50.90, marked down from $59.90. What a great saving, right? I’m not saying everyone everywhere does the same, but most likely the majority does. My practice is to buy whatever I need whenever I need it, after doing a bit of research and choosing a reputable seller or store. But if you are one of those lucky few, who got a 50″ 4K SmartTV for $99 in a BestBuy, good for you!
True for the majority of shops. I’ve noticed the same in many places the real savings come from the OEMs when they markdown the prices to clear the stocks before releasing the new models.
Yup. It’s best to just ignore these “sales”. The same thing happens on Black Friday in the US. I’m guessing the same for Boxing Day in Canada. Rarely, there’s actually any meaningful discount or even any discount at all.
This is actually illegal in Canada. It still happens, but the Competition Bureau is fairly aggressive about passing out fines for it. It happened recently when Sears was going out of business in Canada, and they were trying to liquidate all their merchandise. Employees snitched them out and told the media they were being instructed to mark up all their prices before the sale started.
I don’t buy from GeekBuying, AliExpress and Gearbest. Horrible customer support and buyer protection. Plus, as mentioned by others, these sale events are hardly worth the effort except for the rare few real discounts that get snatched up within less than a second.
You definitely need to be careful about what you buy and how much money you’re risking. I buy cheap-o products from Aliexpress all the time. I’ve lost the occasional $5 or $10, due to a lost package. Overall, I’m still okay with it.
A Xiaomi Mi Air 12.5″ for under $500 straight from China anyone? This review however the keyboard has problems: https://jcs.org/2017/05/22/xiaomiair
I would skip it. Besides, it’s a little overkill for my needs. That is just a decent, thin and light fanless laptop with no frills for Linux.