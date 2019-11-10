Singles Day 2019 tech deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be big in the West. But Chinese retailers started celebrating “Singles Day” on 11/11 for the past few decades — and in recent year’s it’s become the top day for online shopping globally.

While it hasn’t really caught on in North America, a number of companies that ship Chinese products around the globe are offering Singles Day sales.

Here’s a roundup of some of those promotions.

Note that these retailers have a habit of using flash sales, limited coupon codes, points, and other promotional tools… so it’s a bit tricky to just tell you how much something will cost or even how much an item will save.

They also don’t have a stellar track record with customer support, but they do sell some products that would otherwise be hard to purchase outside of China. So, buyer/bargain hunter beware.

But here are links to the sales, which you can check out on your own to see if you can save some money on a phone, tablet, mini-laptop, smartwatch, earbuds, phone chargers, or whatever:

Spot any particularly good deals? Know of any other international retailers offering Singles Day deals? Let us know in the comments.

Oh, and if you’re wondering about the name, Singles Day was originally started by college students who were celebrating their single lives in 1993… and they chose November 11th because it was the date with the most ones.

Like most holidays, Singles Day was eventually turned into an excuse to sell things, and over the past decade it’s risen to prominence as an annual internet shopping day.