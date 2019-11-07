Shuttle launches DS10U line of fanless Whiskey Lake desktops

A few months after launching the XPC nano NC10U line of small desktop computers with Intel Whiskey Lake processors, Shuttle is introducing the Shuttle XPC slim DS10U series of fanless mini PCs with Whiskey Lake chips.

With a steel chassis and a passive cooling system, this model is a little larger than their actively cooled counterparts. But at 7.9′ x 6.5″ x 1.6″ they’re still pretty compact.

Shuttle says the new DS10U mini PCs will be available soon in Europe for 239 Euros (about $265) and up.

Shuttle will offer models with Intel Celeron 4205U, Core i3-8145U, Core i5-8265U, and Core i7-8565U processors.

Those are all 15-watt, laptop-class processors, but they have a little more room to breathe in this small desktop case, which is why Shuttle can get away with going fanless.

The computers feature HDMI 2.0a, DisplayPort, and VGA outputs, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a whole lot of other ports, including six USB ports on the front, two on the back, an SD card reader, mic and headphone jacks, and a serial port on some configurations.

Shuttle also makes the computer easy to open — there are two access panels on the one side that you can remove to access the 2.5″ drive bay. Removing a panel covering the other side gives you access to an M.2 2280 slot for an optional NVMe SSD and dual SODIMM slots (for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory).

press release