Sharp launches a $230 phone with a Snapdragon 835 chip

Most mid-range smartphones feature mid-range chips designed for that purpose. But Japanese electronics company Sharp is taking a different approach with its newest phone.

The Sharp Aquos V is a $230 smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. That’s a flagship-class processor… that’s about two years old.

As long as companies like Sharp don’t have problems sourcing older parts, the move makes sense — the Snapdragon 835 is a pretty decent processor that outclasses recent Snapdragon 600-series mid-range chips in many respects.

But it’s still an unusual move.

The Sharp Aquos V features a 5.9 inch, 2160 x 108 pixel display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a 3,090 mAh battery, dual 13MP rear cameras with optical image stabilization on the primary camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, a rear fingerprint sensor, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The processor, memory, and storage are actually pretty much the same as those for the Google Pixel 2 which I’ve been using for the past few years. But Sharp’s phone has a few things my Pixel 2 does not, including a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

via GSM Arena and GizmoChina