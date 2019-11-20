Samsung may be prepping a 120 Hz smartphone

Most smartphones still have 60 Hz displays, but over the past few years we’ve seen a handful with 90 Hz, 120 Hz, or even 240 Hz refresh rates.

For the most par they’re still niche devices from companies including OnePlus, Razer, Sharp, and well.. Google (which doesn’t actually sell that many Pixel phones in the grand scheme of things).

But now it looks like Samsung might be looking to get in on the high refresh rate action.

The beta version of Samsung’s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 software includes a hidden setting that seems to let users switch between 60 Hz and 120 Hz modes.

It’s not a feature you can actually put to use on any existing Samsung smartphones. But it could be a sign that next year’s Galaxy S and/or Galaxy Note smartphones may be able to draw new imagery up to 120 times per second.

According to a series of tweets from @UniversIce, the hidden setting offers three options:

High refresh rate off: keep the screen at 60 Hz High refresh rate on: keep the screen at 120 Hz Save battery: switch between 60 Hz and 120 Hz

A follow-up tweet from @JayDabhi shows an English-language version of the screen: