Sailfish OS 3.2 released with support for more phones, enhanced security

Sailfish OS is a Linux-based operating system developed by Jolla, a company which stopped making its own phones a few years ago, but which now offers software that you can install on supported devices including the Gemini PDA and several Sony smartphones.

This week Jolla released Sailfish OS 3.2, which includes support for newer phones including the Sony Xperia 10, as well as performance improvements, enhanced security, and updates to some key apps.

Sailfish is available for free — but if you want support for some key features including the ability to run Android apps and use predictive text input, you’ll have to pay €30 to €50 for a license.

Not only is Sailfish OS 3.2 the first version of the operating system to support the Xperia 10, but that’s also the first phone that supports user data encryption by default and support for SELinux.

Other changes in version 3.2 include an updated calling experience that displays the country for incoming calls from an international number, an updated Clock app that lets you adjust alarm snooze length, a bug fix that allows Twitter to work in the web browser, a fix that lets you save camera photos to the SD card, and many other changes, which you can read about in the release notes.

via Phoronix