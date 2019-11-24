Pre-Black Friday tech deals (11-24-2019)

Black Friday deals are starting to go live almost a week early. Best Buy is offering deep discounts on hundreds of items. Google and Fitbit are getting in on the action with sales on Pixel tablets and phones and Fitbit smartwatches and activity trackers.
And many of Amazon’s device deals are live — you can pick up a hackable Amazon Fire tablet for $30 and up, or spend just $20 to get a Fire TV Stick plus a 2-month subscription to Showtime.
Here are some of the best pre-Black Friday tech deals as of November 24th, 2019.
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $20 – Amazon (plus 15-percent cash back for Prime Visa holders)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) + 2-months Showtime for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon (plus 15-percent cash back for Prime Visa holders)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ (4K) for $30 – Roku
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) + Echo Dot for $42 – Amazon (coupon: ECHOTV)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot for $47 – Amazon (coupon: ECHO4K)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Fire TV Blaster + Echo Dot for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $90 – Amazon (plus 15-percent cash back for Prime Visa holders)
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7″ tablet for $30 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8″ for $50 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60 (or 2 for $100) – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $80 (or 2 for $140) – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $150 (or 2 for $280) – Amazon
- Google Pixel Slate tablet + keyboard & pen for $449 and up – Google Store (or Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $649 and up – Microsoft Store
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle (frontlit) + $5 eBook credit & 3-months Kindle Unlimited for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition + $5 eBook credit for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite + $5 eBook credit for $85 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (7th-gen) for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Oasis (9th-gen) w/8GB for $150 – Amazon (or 32GB for $180)
- Refurb Aazon Kindle Voyage for $100 – DailySteals
Chromebooks
- Samsung Chromebook 11.6″ w/Atom x5-E8000/2GB/16GB for $90 – Best Buy
- Samsung Chromebook 11.6″ w/Atom x5-E8000/4GB/32GB for 119 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 11.6″ convertible w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Acer Spin 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $219 – Best Buy
- Samsung Chromebook Plus 12.2″ convertible w/Celeron 3965Y/4GB/32GB for $299 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-8130U/8GB/64GB for $349 – Best Buy
Windows Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad 14″ w/AMD A6-9220e/4GB/64GB for $130 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion x360 11.6″ convertible w/Pentium Silver N5000/4GB/128GB for $280 – Best Buy
- Asus ImagineBook MJ401TA 14″ laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $300 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/16GB Optane + 256GB SSD for $500 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $1050 – Dell
Wearables
- Fitbit Versa 2 for $150 and up – Fitbit
- Fitbit Ionic for $200 and up – Fitbit
- Fitbit Inspire for $50 and up – Fitbit
- Fitbit Ace 2 for $50 – Fitbit
PC accessories
- Logitech MX Anywhere 2 wireless mouse for $40 – Best Buy
- Logitech K780 wireless keyboard for $45 – Best Buy
- Logitech MK540 Advancesed wireless mouse & keyboard for $32 – Best Buy
- Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard & touchpad for $18 – Best Buy
- Logitech C920 Pro webcam for $50 – Best Buy
- WD Easystore 5TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive for $90 – Best Buy
- WD Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 external desktop hard drive for $180 – Best Buy
Wireless headphones
- JLab Audio JBuds Air True Wireless earbuds for $30 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $90 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-XB900N wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones for $150 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $280 – Best Buy
Wireless speakers
- UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – Best Buy
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Best Buy
- UE Megaboom LE portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Best Buy
Networking
- Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 WiFi router for $90 – Best Buy
- Netgear Orbi AC1200 mesh WiFi router 4-pack for $250 – Best Buy
Digital media and streaming
- 4-months Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for $1 – Amazon
- 3-month Deezer Premium subscription for free – Deezer
Other
- Buy a Google Pixel 4 and get 50% off in credit (save up to $500) – Google Fi
- Unlocked Google Pixel 4 for $599 and up ($200 off) – Google Store (or Amazon)
- Lenovo smart clock w/Google Assistant for $40 – Lenovo
- Amazon Echo Show 2-pack for $100 – QVC
