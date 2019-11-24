Pre-Black Friday tech deals (11-24-2019)

Black Friday deals are starting to go live almost a week early. Best Buy is offering deep discounts on hundreds of items. Google and Fitbit are getting in on the action with sales on Pixel tablets and phones and Fitbit smartwatches and activity trackers.

And many of Amazon’s device deals are live — you can pick up a hackable Amazon Fire tablet for $30 and up, or spend just $20 to get a Fire TV Stick plus a 2-month subscription to Showtime.

Here are some of the best pre-Black Friday tech deals as of November 24th, 2019.

Media Streamers

Tablets

eReaders

Chromebooks

Windows Laptops

Wearables

PC accessories

Wireless headphones

Wireless speakers

Networking

Digital media and streaming

Other