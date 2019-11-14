Porsche Design Ultra is a thin, light, fanless (and expensive) 15.6 inch laptop

Porsche automobiles are known for their premium design… and price tags. And so are Porsche Design electronics.

In addition to partnering with Huawei to offer pricey versions of the Chinese phone makers flagship phones, Porsche Design launched a $2500 2-in-1 notebook a few years ago.

Now the company is back with the Porsche Design Ultra One, which seems like a bargain with prices starting at just $1,350. But while the laptop does indeed have some premium features, in a lot of ways it looks like you get less than you’re paying for with this premium, fanless, thin and light laptop.

The Porsche Design Ultra One is up for pre-order now and set to ship in December.

First, let’s talk about the good stuff — the laptop features a 15.6 inch, 1080p touchscreen display, a magnesium case, and a compact design. It measures just 0.54 inches thick and weighs about 3.3 pounds.

While there are lighter 15.6 inch laptops, that’s not bad — especially when you realize that the notebook uses passive cooling, so it needs enough room for heat to dissipate without the use of fans.

The Porsche Design Ultra One I7 also features Hamran Kardon audio, a fingerprint sensor. It sports two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, a headset jack, and an HDMI port, and the laptop charges via USB-C.

Porsche Design offers two pricing/configuration options:

But… the notebook is powered by an 8th-gen Intel Amber Lake Y series processor. These are 5 watt, dual-core processors designed for low-power computers where energy efficiency is more important than performance.

For general purpose computing, it’s fine. But $1800 is a lot to spend on a laptop with performance that’s just “fine.”

Notebook Check also recently reviewed the Core i7 version and found that battery life was only about 7 hours for web surfing… which sort of defeats half the purpose of opting for a Y series chip rather than a more powerful U-series processor.

At least the laptop is thin and fanless… although Notebook Check notes that the SSD is surprisingly noisy, which kind of defeats the other half.