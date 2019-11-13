Peakago’s cheap 7 inch laptop hits Indiegogo, ships in March, 2020

The Peakago is a tiny laptop computer that’s small enough to slide into a pants pocket (assuming you have fairly large pants pockets). It’s not the first mini computer to fit that description — but it’s one of the cheapest to date.

Peakago is taking pre-orders for this little laptop with a 7 inch display through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. It’s set to ship to backers in March, 2020, and folks who pre-order can reserve one for as little as $269 or so.

What you get for that price is a 1.2 pound mini-laptop with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and a QWERTY keyboard that you can use for touch-typing… with a little practice. Because the keyboard is so small, some keys might not be where you’d expect to find them, and there’s an optical touch sensor instead of a standard laptop touchpad.

The little computer is powered by an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processors and features relatively slow eMMC storage. It supports single-band 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0, and unlike many other little laptops, the Peakago has a VGA webcam.

It’s a full-fledged Windows computer capable of running most Windows apps… but based on my experience testing a demo unit, it’s pretty pokey when it comes to performance. Working with this little computer feels a bit like slipping back in time to an era where you had to wait just a little longer for PCs to load applications or perform other functions — although once apps are up and running, it’s not a bad little device for some web browsing, video streaming, or other simple tasks.

On the bright side, it’s inexpensive, has a decent set of ports (USB-C, USB-A, micro HDMI, audio, and microSD), and compact (7.1″ x 4.5″ x 0.78″).

Peakago is offering three different configurations at launch.

4GB RAM/64GB storage ($269)

8GB RAM/128GB storage ($339)

8GB RAM/128GB storage + 4G LTE ($399)

Note that those prices are the crowdfunding prices for the first 100 backers at each level. Peakago suggests that these prices are 40-percent off the eventual retail prices… which could make these little laptops a tough sell unless Peakago gives the hardware a bit of an upgrade.