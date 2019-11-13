Liliputing

Peakago’s cheap 7 inch laptop hits Indiegogo, ships in March, 2020

at by 1 Comment

The Peakago is a tiny laptop computer that’s small enough to slide into a pants pocket (assuming you have fairly large pants pockets). It’s not the first mini computer to fit that description — but it’s one of the cheapest to date.

Peakago is taking pre-orders for this little laptop with a 7 inch display through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. It’s set to ship to backers in March, 2020, and folks who pre-order can reserve one for as little as $269 or so.

What you get for that price is a 1.2 pound mini-laptop with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and a QWERTY keyboard that you can use for touch-typing… with a little practice. Because the keyboard is so small, some keys might not be where you’d expect to find them, and there’s an optical touch sensor instead of a standard laptop touchpad.

The little computer is powered by an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processors and features relatively slow eMMC storage. It supports single-band 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0, and unlike many other little laptops, the Peakago has a VGA webcam.

It’s a full-fledged Windows computer capable of running most Windows apps… but based on my experience testing a demo unit, it’s pretty pokey when it comes to performance. Working with this little computer feels a bit like slipping back in time to an era where you had to wait just a little longer for PCs to load applications or perform other functions — although once apps are up and running, it’s not a bad little device for some web browsing, video streaming, or other simple tasks.

On the bright side, it’s inexpensive, has a decent set of ports (USB-C, USB-A, micro HDMI, audio, and microSD), and compact (7.1″ x 4.5″ x 0.78″).

Peakago is offering three different configurations at launch.

  • 4GB RAM/64GB storage ($269)
  • 8GB RAM/128GB storage ($339)
  • 8GB RAM/128GB storage + 4G LTE ($399)

Note that those prices are the crowdfunding prices for the first 100 backers at each level. Peakago suggests that these prices are 40-percent off the eventual retail prices… which could make these little laptops a tough sell unless Peakago gives the hardware a bit of an upgrade.

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
PLIC Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
PLIC
Guest
PLIC

I really like that this has built-in LTE which is rare for these modern UMPCs but that super slow Atom SoC is a deal breaker. The MAG1 from a previous article had a good SoC and built-in LTE but, too bad, it only supports Chinese carriers and I’m not going to source my own LTE module and antennas.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
1 minute ago