Peakago mini-laptop hits Indiegogo Nov 13th for $269 and up

Over the past few years we’ve seen a bunch of tiny Windows laptops with 7 to 9 inch displays, QWERTY keyboards, touchscreen displays, and a variety of compromises that come with cramming a full-fledged computer into a PC that’s barely bigger than a phone.

The Peakago may be the most affordable to date. But as far as I can tell, you get what you pay for.

First unveiled in September, this 7 inch mini-laptop is set to go up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign starting November 13th. It’ll sell for $269 and up.

For that price you shouldn’t exactly expect top-tier specs or performance… and you won’t get them. But the Peakago is an inexpensive computer that could make a good travel companion for jotting notes on the go, watching videos, or some other light work — as long as you temper your expectations.

The folks at Peakago sent me a demo unit to test, and I’ve only just started poking around, so I’m not ready to pass final judgment.

But I will say that this is one of the slowest, least responsive computers I’ve used in a while. It’s definitely more of a one-thing-at-a-time computer than a multitasking beast.

It also has a pretty lousy mono speaker (it’s not very loud and doesn’t offer much bass at all). And I’m also not in love with the keyboard layout — particularly the small backspace key placed above a larger Del key, instead of vice versa.

That said, have I mentioned how cheap this thing is? Here’s how much the various configurations will cost, at least during crowdfunding:

4GB RAM/64GB storage for $269

8GB RAM/128GB storage for $339

8GB/128GB + 4G LTE for $399

Other specs include:

7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS touchscreen display

Intel Atom x5-Z8350 Cherry Trail processor

4,500 mAh battery

0.3MP wecbam

802.11b/g/n WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

microSD card reader

micro HDMI port

3.5mm audio jack

7.1″ x 4.5″ x 0.78″

1.2 pounds

The Peakago features a 360-degree hinge which lets you flip the screen all the way around and use the little computer as a tablet. And unlike most other 7 inch mini-laptops it has a webcam — not a very good one, but at least it has one.

But the little computer doesn’t have a backlit keyboard or fingerprint sensor. It doesn’t have any support for digital pen input. It has a plastic case rather than metal. And it ships with Windows 10 in S Mode (although you can switch to Windows 10 Home for free).

This is very much not a premium device. But at a time when other mini-laptops are selling for as much as $1,000, it’s nice to see some cheaper alternatives. I just wish the Peakago had a slightly faster processor.

When I first wrote about the Peakago in September, someone from the company reached out to let me know that they were going to update the specs. I was hoping that meant a move from an Atom x5-Z8350 processor to something newer, like an Intel Celeron N4100 chip.

No luck. Instead, it looks like Peakago decided to offer a cheaper configuration: originally the plan was to only offer the 8GB/128GB model. Now there will also be the lower-priced 4GB/64GB version.

Oh, and one other thing I noticed after I started using the Peakago demo unit — it looks really familiar. That’s not just because most of the 7 inch mini-laptops released to date have copied the design of the GPD Pocket. It’s because Notebook Italia spotted what seems to be this exact mini PC at the HKTDC fair a few weeks ago — where a manufacturer called Pretech was showing it off as the Pretech F700Mi Mini.

I’ll have more to say about the Peakago in the coming days after I’ve had more time to test it.

