Liliputing

One Mix 3 Pro Comet Lake mini-laptop now available globally

at by 2 Comments

The One Mix 3 Pro is the first mini-laptop to feature a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake processor. The 8.4 inch laptop with an Intel Core i5-10210Y quad-core processor went on sale in China in October, and now it’s available internationally.

GeekBuying is selling the One Mix 3 Pro for $960 (or $940 if you use the coupon code Mix3Pro at checkout).

That makes the One Mix 3 Pro one of the pricier mini-laptops on the market. But it’s also one of the most powerful. In addition to featuring a 7 watt, 4-core/8-thread processor, the portable computer features:

  • 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display
  • 16GB LPDDR3 memory
  • 512GB PCIe SSD storage
  • 360-degree hinge
  • Support for an optional pen (4096 levels of pressure sensitivity)
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Fingerprint reader
  • Optical touch sensor (instead of a touchpad)
  • Micro HDMI
  • USB 3.0 Type-A
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm audio
  • microSD card reader
  • Aluminum body
  • 8600 mAh battery

Honestly, the $1000 price tag wouldn’t be that unusual for a 13 inch or larger Comet Lake laptop with a high-res display, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It just seems a little high for a computer that you’re most likely going to treat as a secondary device rather than a primary PC.

Measuring 8″ x 5.1″ x 0.6″ and weighing about 1.4 pound, this is a notebook that’s a little too large to slide into a pocket, but still much smaller than most other laptop computers. The appeal of mini-laptops is largely that you can take them places you might not take other PCs. So I don’t typically recommend anyone use them as their only computer… although in recent years the keyboards, displays, and processors have gotten good enough that I probably wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to try.

If the overall design looks familiar, that’s because the One Mix 3 Pro is basically a One Mix 3 Yoga with a new processor and top-tier memory and storage specs.

Earlier this year I posted a review of the original One Mix 3, and I was pretty impressed with the keyboard, design, and overall performance… although underwhelmed by the battery life (which tended to only last for around 4-5 hours at a time).

I haven’t had a chance to test the new Pro model yet, so I can’t say how it compares in terms of performance or battery life. I suspect the move to a quad-core chip may help in some areas, but I wouldn’t expect any enormous improvements since both versions of the laptop are using low-power, 7-watt Intel Core Y-series chips with Intel UHD integrated graphics.

That said, the One Mix 3 Pro isn’t just the first mini-laptop to feature a Comet Lake chip. It’s one of the first computers of any size to feature the a Comet Lake-Y processor, so it’ll be interesting to what improvements, if any, the new chip brings to this tiny laptop.

GeekBuying is selling two versions of the One Mix 3 Pro, by the way. You can get it with an English keyboard or a Japanese keyboard.

Both versions are priced at $960… and the Mix3Pro coupon code will knock $20 off the price of either one.

Hopefully we’ll also see lower-priced versions in the future. I suspect a Comet Lake + 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model would be good enough for many users, especially if it cost $100 – $200 less than the 16GB/512GB version.

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
ewt34 Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
ewt34
Guest
ewt34

keyboard witout altGR right alt
not for me

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
1 hour ago
Member
VampireZIM

NICE!

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
2 minutes ago