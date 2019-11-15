Now you can buy a Linux smartphone for $150 (PinePhone BraveHeart developer/early adopter edition)

Several companies are planning to ship Linux smartphones in the coming months. The PinePhone is by far the cheapest — and it could be one of the first to ship… if you’re OK spending money on a developer/early adopter edition phone.

The PinePhone “BraveHeart” Limited Edition smartphone is now available for purchase for $150.

It’s set to ship in late December or early January.

There are a few things that make this a BraveHeart model:

Phones purchased now will be from the first mass production run.

Hardware should be fully functional, but some design elements (including the 2G antenna placement) may change in future production runs.

Software is very much a work in progress — the BraveHeart phone doesn’t come with an operating system pre-installed, so you’ll have to install your own build.

Some firmware features may be buggy/unsupported for a while.

But those warnings are a lot easier to accept for a $150 smartphone than they would be with a higher-priced model.

Want a more stable experience? Just wait a little longer. Pine64 plans to begin selling finalized hardware with more robust software in March, 2020. Those phones will still cost just $150.

As you probably guessed from the price tag, the PinePhone isn’t exactly a speed demon.

It’s powered by a 1.2 GHz Allwinner A64 ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor with Mali-400 graphics and features 2GB of LPDDR3 memory, 16GB of eMMC storage, and a 5.95 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel IPS touchscreen display.

The phone has a plastic case and wireless capabilities top out at 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The PinePhone does support global cellular bands though, including:

LTE-FDD: B1/ B2/ B3/ B4/ B5/ B7/ B8/ B12/ B13/ B18/ B19/ B20/ B25/ B26/ B28

LTE-TDD: B38/ B39/ B40/ B41

WCDMA: B1/ B2/ B4/ B5/ B6/ B8/ B19

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz

And the phone has a few features that you won’t find on many modern flagship smartphones, including:

Removable battery

microSDXC card reader

3.5mm headphone jack

Kill switches to shut off WiFi, Bluetooth, cellular, GPS, mic, and camera hardware

And most importantly, it’s a phone designed to run free and open source software. Sure, you can try to unlock the bootloader and install a phone-friendly Linux operating on an existing phone — but that’s not quite as simple as buying a phone designed to run the software.

Other PinePhone features include a USB Type-C port, and a 15 watt charger, a 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera, and a mono speaker.

The Pinephone measures 160.5mm x 76.6mm x 9.2mm and weighs 185 grams.

You can find more details and/or place an order at the Pine64 Store.