MSI Prestige 15 is a 3.6 pound, Comet Lake laptop with NVIDIA graphics

The MSI Prestige 15 is a thin and light laptop that measures about 0.6 inches thick and which weighs about 3.6 pounds. But under the hood it has a big battery, Intel’s first 15-watt processor to feature 6-cores and 12-threads, and NVIDIA graphics.

MSI is positioning the Prestige 15 as a portable content creation machine rather than a gaming laptop, but it’s got the horsepower to be either… as long as you don’t care about ray-tracing (it has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU rather than one of NVIDIA’s RTX GPUs with ray-tracing support).

The MSI Prestige 15 is available for $1399 and up from retailers including Newegg, Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy.

While the starting price isn’t cheap, you get a lot of laptop for the money, including:

15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display

Intel Core i7-10710U hexa-core processor

NVIDIA GeFroce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics

16GB DDR4-2666 memory

512GB PCIe NVMe solid state drive

82 Wh battery

WiFi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0

2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

HDMI

microSD card rreader

720p web cam

Backlit keyboard

Fingerprint sensor

2W stereo speakers

MSI also offers models with up to a 4K display, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of solid state storage.

The MSI Prestige 15 was unveiled earlier this year, along with the Prestige 14 earlier this year, but I took another look this week after perusing the CES 2020 innovation awards listing for the laptop and noticed that the the larger model (which is still rather compact by 15.6 inch notebook standards) is now available for purchase.