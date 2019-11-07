MSI Optix MAG161 is a portable 240 Hz monitor

Portable displays have been around for a minute… but portable displays built for gamers and creative professionals are a bit newer.

Earlier this year Asus introduced the first portable monitor with a 240 Hz screen refresh rate. Now MSI has introduced one too.

The MSI Optix MAG161 isn’t available for purchase yet… but the previously unannounced portable 240 HZ display just won a CES 2020 Innovation Award.

The award isn’t all that exciting — hundreds of them were announced today. But the display does look pretty nice.

It’s a thin screen with a 5mm display panel and it’s an IPS screen with wide viewing angles.

The Optix MAG161 supports USB Type-C and HDMI inputs, which should allow it to work with a range of devices including laptops, tablets, and maybe even smartphones that support video out over a USB-C connection.

There’s no word on the price, release date, or even the screen size in the announcement. But I suspect we’ll learn more by the time the Consumer Electronics Show comes around in January.