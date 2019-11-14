MSI launches Cubi 5 mini PC with 10th-gen Intel Core chips

The MSI Cubi line of tiny desktop computers are getting a spec bump. MSI added the new Cubi 5 10M to its website this week, with support for up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 U-series processor.
Since Intel hasn’t officially launched its upcoming Frost Canyon NUC yet, (even though we know it’s coming), that makes the Cubi 5 the first compact desktop computer in this category to feature 10th-gen Intel Core processors (Comet Lake, in this case).
The Cubi 5 measures 4.9″ x 4.9″ x 2.1″ and has room inside for an M.2 solid state drive and/or a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.
There are two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 memmory.
And on the outside you’ll find:
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port
- 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports
- 2 x USB 2.0 ports
- 1 x RJ45 Ethernet jack
- 1 x HDMI 1.4 port
- 1 x DisplayPort 1.2
- 1 x mic input
- 1 x headphone/speaker output
MSI will also offer 802.11ac or 802.11ax wireless cards.
With a VESA mount kit, you can attach the little computer to the back of a monitor. And there’s support for an optional external power switch so you can turn it on and off easily even if the PC is stuffed in a hard-to-reach spot.
