Motorola’s new Razr is a modern flip-phone with a foldable display (coming in January for $1500)

As expected, Motorola’s bringing back its iconic Razr brand. The new Motorola Razr borrows some design cues from the company’s classic flip phones — it’s a slim phone that folds in half to take up less space in your pocket. But when you unfold the new phone you see a single large 6.2 inch foldable pOLED display rather than a small screen and a number pad.

It’s a very different approach to folding phones than rivals Samsung, Huawei, and Royole have taken — instead of a phone that unfolds to become a tablet, it’s a phone the folds up to save space.

One thing it has in common with other modern foldables? A high price tag — the new Motorola Razr is expected to sell for $1500 when it hits the streets in January, 2020.

The phone goes up for pre-order in the US on December 26th — but it’ll be a Verizon exclusive. The phone is also heading to Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Australia in the coming months.

With a $1500 price tag, the new Motorola Razr is about 50-percent more expensive than non-folding flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S10+ or iPhone 11 Pro. But not only does the Razr use new display technology and a sleek new design, but it also has a second 2.7 inch external display that lets you see notifications and other info when the phone is folded.

The primary 6.2 inch screen is a 2142 x 876 pixel plastic OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There’s a notch in the top and a rather large, chunky chin at the bottom — because that sits flush with the top of the phone when the screen is folded.

Motorola’s second screen is an 2.7 inch, 800 x 600 pixel OLED display that Motorola calls the Quick View display. You can see notifications, updates, and responded to them using touch or voice. For example, you can swipe to dismiss notifications or reply to text messages with your voice.

You can also control music playback from the Quick View screen, interact with Google Assistant, make mobile payments using NFC and Google Pay, and even use the phone’s primary camera to snap selfies while the screen is folded.

Speaking of the camera, it’s a 16MP shooter with electric image stabilization, laser autofocus and dual pixel autofocus. There’s also a 5MP front-facing camera that you can use for selfies when the phone is unfolded.

There’s a single speaker on the bottom of the phone, but four microphones. And the phone is powered by a 2,510 mAh battery which charges via a 15 watt USB Type-C charger.

Now… here’s the weird thing. Despite the phone’s $1500 price tag, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, which is an upper mid-range chip rather than the Snapdragon 800-series processor you’d expect to find from a modern flagship.

Motorola says the decision to use a 700-series chip enabled the company to extend battery life and manage heat… while still using a relatively small battery. And honestly, a Snapdragon 710 chip will likely offer pretty good all-around performance. But it does feel strange to ask people to spend that much money on a phone that doesn’t feature one of the fastest processors available.

Other features include 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Android 9 Pie software, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a fingerprint reader, and a set of Razr earbuds and a headset adapter cable included in the box. The phone uses an eSIM to connect to mobile networks.

Things you don’t get include 5G support, a microSD card reader, or a headphone jack,. The Razr also doesn’t have an IP rating for water resistance, but Motorola says it’s “splash-proof with water resistant nanocoating.”

Perhaps most importantly, early review suggest that it feels sturdier than the Samsung Galaxy Fold, and doesn’t seem to have a hinge with obvious points where dust could sneak in and get embedded under the screen — a problem which had a negative impact on the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

There is apparently a bit of a gap between the edge of the plastic OLED display and the bezel though, so it remains to be seen just how dust-resistant the phone is. And there is a crease in the display at the point where it folds — although you’ll probably notice it more at some angles than others.

We won’t know for certain how well the Razr holds up under daily use until people actually start to use it daily. But a number of tech websites have posted hands-on impressions following an event in Los Angeles yesterday evening, and so far things look pretty good… for the folks willing to pay $1500 on a modern flip phone with a mid-range processor.

One thing we do know? Apparently there’s a Retro Razr mode that adds a fake crease and turns the bottom portion of the display into a pseudo-T9 input pad for folks that want to emulate a piece of 2004 tech on their new $1500 smartphones.

