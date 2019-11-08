Microsoft Surface Pro X is the most repairable to date (which isn’t saying a lot)

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is the first tablet in the Surface Pro lineup to feature an ARM-based processor. And while that means it has integrated LTE and theoretically long battery life (which in fact varies depending on usage), early reviews suggest the $1,000+ tablet struggles with app compatibility issues.

On the bright side, Microsoft does seem to have delivered on one of its other promises for the tablet — it’s easier to fix if something breaks.

We already knew that the tablet has replaceable/upgradeable storage. Just remove a panel on the back of the tablet (beneath the kickstand) and you can access the M.2 2230 slot where the tablet’s solid state storage lives.

But now the folks at iFixit have done a complete teardown of the Surface Pro X, and they’ve found that it’s the easiest-to-repair Surface Pro to date — the online repair shop gives the tablet a score of 6 out of 10 for repairability.

By comparison, the FairPhone 3 got a perfect 10 out of 10. The Surface Pro 6 got a 1 out of 10.

So what’s different this year? In addition to opting for a removable SSD, iFixit notes that the case is relatively easy to open (there’s no heat required and adhesive tape peels off easily), and most ports are modular, which means they should be easy to replace.

The bad news is the RAM is soldered, and the battery is tightly glued.

For the most part, this doesn’t seem like a tablet most folks are going to want to repair at home — but performing a DIY replacement of a broken or loose port seems doable. And perhaps more importantly, companies that buy Surface Pro X tablets for their workers should have an easier time doing in-house servicing than they would with other Surface products.

Not bad for a tablet that’s thinner than its Intel-powered counterparts.

Now if only they could run 64-bit, x86 apps.